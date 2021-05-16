University of Nebraska-Lincoln awards degrees to central Nebraska students

HASTINGS: Isaac Askey, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Benjamin Blunck, bachelor of science in business administration; Noah Bosilevac, bachelor of journalism; Kayla DeMoor, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Zachary Glass, bachelor of science in business administration; Marcila Goben, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Peter Goodin, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Cameron Hastings, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Aaron Heras, bachelor of arts; Misael Heras, bachelor of arts; Cameron Hucke, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Allison Johnson, bachelor of science in veterinary science with high distinction; Clare Keller, bachelor of science; Rae Kenny, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Colton McWhirter, bachelor of science in agronomy; Haylee O’Connell, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Mary O’Keeffe, bachelor of science in business administration; Allison Seiler, juris doctor with distinction; Cole Shardelow, bachelor of arts with highest distinction; Hunter Stewart, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction; David Wacker Jr., bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest distinction; Samuel Waechter-Cass, bachelor of science in business administration; Landon Wright, bachelor of science in agribusiness.