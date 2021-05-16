 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska-Lincoln awards degrees to central Nebraska students
University of Nebraska-Lincoln awards degrees to central Nebraska students

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Area graduates receiving degrees include:

ALBION: Jaclyn Frey, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Tyanne Johnson, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice with high distinction; Joel Meyer, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Sydney Wynn, bachelor of science in animal science.

ANSELMO: Kenzie McMullen, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

AURORA: Zachariah Bliss, bachelor of science in business administration; Megan DeVries, bachelor of science in business administration with high distinction; Ryan Goertzen, bachelor of science in business administration; Haley Huebert, bachelor of arts with distinction; Miranda Pospisil, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with highest distinction; Rebecca Saddler, bachelor of science in horticulture; Sydney Shaw, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction; Trevor Swanson, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with distinction; Carter Thompson, bachelor of science in business administration.

BENEDICT: Brynley Klein, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

BROKEN BOW: Layna Garey, bachelor of science in business administration; Grant Phillips, master of science.

BURWELL: Tyres Chaffin, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Heidi Mann, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Mikayla Zulkoski, bachelor of arts.

CAIRO: Casey Krolikowski, master of science; Peyton McCord, bachelor of science in animal science.

CENTRAL CITY: Ryan Malasek, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.

CLARKS: Angelica Miller, bachelor of science in animal science.

DANNEBROG: Hannah Clark, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Jackson Noakes, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

ERICSON: Clark Bredthauer, bachelor of science in business administration.

FARWELL: Kayla Safarik, bachelor of science in plant biology.

GENOA: Jonathan Laska, bachelor of arts with highest distinction; Colby Olson, bachelor of arts with distinction.

GIBBON: Matty Hoskins, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Emily Acker, bachelor of journalism; Yasmin Askar, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Micah Bolin, master of engineering management; Cody Brown, master of architectural engineering; Addison Castro-Buchi, bachelor of science in agronomy; Coleman Cooper, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction; Jillian Dixson, bachelor of science in business administration; Addisyn Dupler, bachelor of journalism with highest distinction; Wesley Encinger, bachelor of science in business administration; Jacob Enck, bachelor of arts; Josiah Erdmann, bachelor of science in business administration; Mitchell Fisher, bachelor of journalism; David Garcia, bachelor of science in mechanized systems management; Brady Glause, bachelor of science in business administration; Monica Gotschall, master of science; Spencer Hagedorn, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Maggie Harder, bachelor of science in software engineering with highest distinction; Quinn Hullett, master of science; Matthew Huntwork, master of architectural engineering; Allison Liske, bachelor of arts; Myah Mattke, bachelor of arts with distinction; Steven Mena, bachelor of science in education and human sciences;

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Jason Nguyen, bachelor of science in construction management; Seara Ontiveros, bachelor of arts with distinction; Kelsey Placke, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction; Selena Ramirez Ahilon, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with highest distinction; Adan Redwine, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Timothy Reis, bachelor of science in construction management; ZitaAnne Reno, bachelor of arts with high distinction; Taylor Riemersma, bachelor of journalism; Pedro Rodriguez Jimenez, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; McKensie Saiyavongsa, bachelor of journalism; Thomas Schoenstein, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Kristen Setlik, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Hannah Shafer, bachelor of science in animal science; Guilber Sorto Jr., bachelor of science in business administration; Tanner Staab, bachelor of science in business administration; Quinlan Stolz, juris doctor; Carolyn Thayer, bachelor of science in business administration; Ángel Trujillo Franco Jr., bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kyle Whiteley, bachelor of science in business administration; Taylor Wieland, bachelor of journalism; Carson Wiltfong, bachelor of arts with distinction; Reagan Wooden, bachelor of science.

HAMPTON: Ashlynn Arndt, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

HASTINGS: Isaac Askey, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Benjamin Blunck, bachelor of science in business administration; Noah Bosilevac, bachelor of journalism; Kayla DeMoor, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Zachary Glass, bachelor of science in business administration; Marcila Goben, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Peter Goodin, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Cameron Hastings, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Aaron Heras, bachelor of arts; Misael Heras, bachelor of arts; Cameron Hucke, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Allison Johnson, bachelor of science in veterinary science with high distinction; Clare Keller, bachelor of science; Rae Kenny, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Colton McWhirter, bachelor of science in agronomy; Haylee O’Connell, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Mary O’Keeffe, bachelor of science in business administration; Allison Seiler, juris doctor with distinction; Cole Shardelow, bachelor of arts with highest distinction; Hunter Stewart, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction; David Wacker Jr., bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest distinction; Samuel Waechter-Cass, bachelor of science in business administration; Landon Wright, bachelor of science in agribusiness.

HENDERSON: Hillary Lee, master of science; Zachary Weir, master of education.

HORDVILLE: Valerie Blase, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

JUNIATA: Hundter Biede, bachelor of science; Faith Hrnchir, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Joshua Pfeifer, master of architecture.

KENESAW: Kory Heier, master of science.

LOUP CITY: Cody Chilewski, bachelor of science in agricultural education; Montana Markus, bachelor of science in animal science.

MARQUETTE: Kyle Schmidt, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

ORD: Brooklyn Dworak, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Clayton Keown, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife.

OSCEOLA: Megan Johnson, bachelor of arts; Tatem Vance, bachelor of science in animal science.

PHILLIPS: Austin Allen, bachelor of science in mechanized systems management; Joanna Heuermann, master of science; Lauryn Smith, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Bryce Sweeney, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction.

PRIMROSE: Zachariah Diessner, bachelor of science in business administration.

RAVENNA: Teagan Mieth, bachelor of arts.

ROSELAND: Alyssa Anderson, juris doctor.

ST. EDWARD: Tyra Reardon, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

ST. LIBORY: Joseph Placke, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering with distinction.

ST. PAUL: Amanda Kulwicki, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Joslyn Timmons, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

SHELTON: Elizabeth Gannon, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Michael McCray, bachelor of science in horticulture.

SPALDING: Crystal Feik, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Rachel Glaser, bachelor of science in business administration; Ashley Glesinger, master of architecture.

STROMSBURG: Tysen Corwin, bachelor of science.

TRUMBULL: Jonathan Askey, bachelor of science with high distinction.

WOLBACH: Tana Engel, bachelor of science in agricultural education.

WOOD RIVER: Mikayla Barg, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife; Kinsley Forbes, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice with highest distinction; Alexis Stutzman, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Lily Woitaszewski, bachelor of science in agronomy.

