Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 971 University of Nebraska Medical Center students during ceremonies in Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney on May 4, and in Omaha and Lincoln on May 6.

“The pandemic experience drives home the message, for once and for all of the crucial role of science, and medicine and public health,” said UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD. “It makes clear that we need the talent, courage and empathy of health care professionals as well as the dedication of our research scientists, medical ethicists and so many others.”

Dr. Gold praised “the incredible ability to partner with almost every component of our community to confront seemingly endless complex problems and see something innovative, do something helpful, something that might have been previously missed or just assumed.”

He spoke of “the magical combination of care and caring” in health care.

“Each of you are now called to serve, always building upon a foundation of your professional values, always knowing that there is a team around you — others who are dedicated and steeled in this journey with you. Clinical care is a team sport. Research is a team sport. Public health is a team sport.

“Each of you are now a critical part of such a team.”

Central Nebraska graduates include:

ALBION: Travis Kennedy, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Wyatt Mazour, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy with high distinction; Bailey Reigle, College of Public Health, Master of Public Health with high distinction

AURORA: Claire McCoy, College Of Dentistry (Lincoln), Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Brock Reichardt, College of Dentistry (Lincoln), Doctor of Dental Surgery; Megan Snyder, College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ali Tanbouza-Husseini, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; Aaron Vinkenberg, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy with highest distinction

BROKEN BOW: Kesha DeGroff, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences with high distinction; Delani Haines, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Weston Walz, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing with high distinction

BURWELL: Molly Mares, College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

CAIRO: Sydnie Budde, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing with high distinction; Shelby Hostetler, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing with distinction

CHAPMAN: Ryan Hudnall, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine with distinction

DONIPHAN: Chance Cosgriff, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Bailey Williams, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

FULLERTON: Alyssa Daw, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk), Bachelor of Science in Nursing

GENOA: Ashley Borowiak, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk), Bachelor of Science in Nursing

GIBBON: Korbin Hynes, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Sydney Armstrong, College of Dentistry (Lincoln), Doctor of Dental Surgery; Jon Frerichs, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brandon Gannon, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy with distinction; Jada Jensen, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Marissa Kaminski, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk), Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Kunzman, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; Nathan Maginnis, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Jonna Mangeot, College of Public Health, Certificate in Public Health; Kaleigh Moeller, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Daniel Novinski, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Riley Ostdiek, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine with distinction; Madison Robinson, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Ethan Roby, College if Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff), Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Samantha Thornton, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Maricruz Ussery, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Wardyn, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy with highest distinction; Beverly Yax Saquiche, College if Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff), Bachelor of Science in Nursing

HASTINGS: Cheyanne Axtell, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Carlos Carmano Mazo, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Jade Christenson, College of Allied Health Professions, Master of Perfusion Science; Jake Fowler, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Savannah Harper, College of Nursing Lincoln, Division Bachelor of Science in Nursing with highest distinction; Sydney Kerr, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences with high distinction; Grant Parsons, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Haidyn Russell, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rishav Srivastava, College of Public Health, Master of Science

KEARNEY (A-J): Shailey Axmann, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jayme Bomberger, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Sydney Brown, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Madeline Dahlgren, College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelly Eglseder, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Hyojeong Ha, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lindsay Johnson, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

KEARNEY (K-Z):Ashley Kemp, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk), Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexandria Kingsley, College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Hunter Kramer, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lea Lambing, College of Allied Health Professions, Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology with highest distinction; Emilee Masters, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences with highest distinction; Alexis Mishou, College of Nursing Kearney Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Merissa Roth, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing with highest distinction; Jared Smalley, College of Dentistry (Lincoln), Doctor of Dental Surgery; Jeremy Wright, College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine

MINDEN: Lindsay Scanlan, College if Nursing West Nebraska

ORD: Susan Vavra, College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

OSCEOLA: Hannah Wegener, College of Nursing Omaha Division, Doctor of Nursing Practice

PLEASANTON: MacKenzie Metz, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences

POLK: Delaney Carlstrom, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences

ST. PAUL: Valaree Busse, College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk), Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexis Sack, College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Sciences (With Highest Distinction)

SPALDING: Elizabeth Bauer, College of Nursing Lincoln Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

WOLBACH: Jadie Rother, College Of Dentistry (Scottsbluff), Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene with distinction