UNK awards degrees to 685 spring graduates

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 685 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday and Saturday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Grade point averages for students graduating with honors are: summa cum laude 3.90-4.00;, magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:
ALBION: Nicholas Knuth, bachelor of arts, history; Michael Kratochvil, bachelor of science, biology; Jacob Nore, bachelor of arts in education, history education; Bailey Reigle, bachelor of science, family science, honorable mention; Abbey Seier, bachelor of science, social work; Karley Zoucha, bachelor of arts in education, social science education.
ANSELMO: Jesica Spanel, bachelor of science, health sciences, honorable mention.
ANSLEY: Courtney Stunkel, master of business administration, business administration-generalist.
ARCADIA: Ashley Einspahr, bachelor of science, organizational & relational communication; Sheridan Holcomb, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, magna cum laude.
AURORA: Tiffany Conrad, bachelor of science in education, middle level 5-9 subject education, summa cum laude; Cheyanne Diessner, bachelor of science, advertising & public relations, magna cum laude; William Jackson, master of arts, history; Jessa Klute, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-elementary education; Ashley Pachta, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education English as a second language, summa cum laude; Melissa Sellers, bachelor of arts in education, art education; Larisa Spencer, bachelor of fine arts, studio art, cum laude; Josey VonSpreckelsen, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist.
BROKEN BOW: Alli Kirkpatrick, bachelor of science, health sciences; Shawna Schweitzer, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Shyann Walker, bachelor of science, psychology.
BURWELL: Devin Watts, bachelor of science, political science; Whitney Wurst, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-reading/special education.
CAIRO: Wyatt Gleason, bachelor of science, business administration, magna cum laude; Jaden Myers, bachelor of science, business administration.
CENTRAL CITY: Katelyn Becker, bachelor of science, social work; Nicole Ferguson, master of science in education, Instructional technology-school librarian; Jaden Powers, bachelor of science, biology; James Royle, bachelor of arts, international studies; Aaron Vencill, bachelor of science, exercise science, honorable mention.
DONIPHAN: Chet Quist, bachelor of science, exercise science; Tristan Stock, bachelor of science, agribusiness.
ELBA: Steven Brumbaugh, bachelor of general studies, general studies.
ERICSON: Jacob Curry, bachelor of arts in education, English education.
GIBBON: Nathaniel Converse, bachelor of science, applied computer science, magna cum laude; Jesus Marfileno, bachelor of science, advertising & public relations; Wuilian Martinez, bachelor of science, professional chemist mathematics, honorable mention; Jesse Roberts, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Osmin Rodriguez, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education; Chelsea Swarm, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Andrew Walker, bachelor of general studies, general studies.
GILTNER: Shelby Hinrichs, master of science in education, speech language pathology.
GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Brady Anderson, bachelor of science, exercise science, fitness & wellness; Alexander Asche, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-secondary education; Sara Bartling, master of arts, English-literature; Lindsay Borer, bachelor of science, recreation management, summa cum laude; Jessica Coleman, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Kathryn Durand, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Lacy Dye, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Hannah Eberl, bachelor of science in education, middle level 5-9 subject education, honorable mention; Dylan Espinoza, bachelor of science, construction management, honorable mention; Jon Frerichs, bachelor of science, psychobiology; Abigail Gewecke, bachelor of science, applied computer science; Shannon Hassel, bachelor of science, interior & product design, summa cum laude; Carly Hirchert, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-transitional certification; Kristina Hirschman, master of arts in education, supervisor of special education; Payton Kinne, bachelor of science, criminal justice, honorable mention; Seung Yeon Lee, master of arts in education, school principalship 7-12; Tanner Lierman, bachelor of science, agribusiness; Evan Ludwig, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication & design.
GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Zachariah Nowak, bachelor of science, agribusiness; Bryan Oakes, bachelor of science, history social science; Andrean Olson, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders, cum laude; Veronica Ontiveros, bachelor of science, social work, cum laude; Seth Ostdiek, bachelor of science, psychobiology, summa cum laude; Katie Pfanstiel, master of science in education, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech; Cassandra Pokorney, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education; Mackenzie Puckett, master of business administration, business administration-marketing; Sarah Rathman, bachelor of arts, studio art; Taylor Reimers, bachelor of science, business administration; Cherokee Reinhart, bachelor of science, health sciences; Mitchell Rother, bachelor of science, business administration; Haley Roush, bachelor of arts in education, social science education, summa cum laude; Patrick Schiley, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Addison Simmons, bachelor of science, business administration; Lindsay Stryker, bachelor of arts in education, health & physical education; Broc Stuhr, bachelor of science, business administration, summa cum laude; Alyssa Wells, bachelor of science, chemistry, summa cum laude; Ashley Williams, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Alexsey Wolfe, master of science in education, speech language pathology.
GREELEY: Sarah Hansen, master of science in education, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech.
HAMPTON: Hailey Friesen, bachelor of science, business administration.
HASTINGS: Jacob Clabaugh, bachelor of science, organizational & relational communication; Sydney Dierks, bachelor of arts in education, English education, magna cum laude; Kenzie Kloke, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Wendy Louder, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-transitional certification; Summer Melroy, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Emalee Napier, master of science in education, speech language pathology; Emma Raders, bachelor of science, biology, honorable mention; Nicholas Sadd, bachelor of science, exercise science; Dayton Sealey, bachelor of science, exercise science; Rishav Srivastava, bachelor of science, biology, honorable mention.
HENDERSON: Leslie Braun, bachelor of science, business administration, summa cum laude; Olivia Prentice, bachelor of science, social work.
KENESAW: Max Beal, bachelor of science, business administration, summa cum laude; Bricyn Jameson, bachelor of science, information technology, summa cum laude; Chelsie Palu, master of arts in education, special education-advanced practices: behavioral intervention specialist.
LITCHFIELD: Michael Heapy, bachelor of science, industrial distribution; Macey Kohls, education specialist, school psychology education; Madison Kucera, bachelor of general studies, general studies.
LOUP CITY: Heather Harrison, bachelor of science, business administration, magna cum laude; Krystal Walrath, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education.
ORD: Kenzie Hedlund, education specialist, school psychology education; Hanna Heil, master of science in education, speech language pathology; Melody Howard, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders; Alexander Pinell, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Karie Schapmann, master of arts in education, special education-advanced practices: behavioral intervention specialist; Estrella Vera Chavez, bachelor of science, criminal justice, honorable mention.
PALMER: Jose Guzman, bachelor of science, business administration; Kincaid McMaster, bachelor of science, biology; Bailey Simonson, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-elementary education.
PLEASANTON: Lisa Brown, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist; Autumn Pritchard, bachelor of science, exercise science, fitness & wellness.
RAVENNA: Blake Teichmeier, master of science in education, instructional technology.
ST. PAUL: Emma Thede, bachelor of science in education, mathematics education, magna cum laude.
SARGENT: Wendy Alexander, master of science in education, STEM education-chemistry; Jinger Larsen, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention.
SCOTIA: Allayna Benson, bachelor of science, health sciences, honorable mention; Noah Jensen, bachelor of science, chemistry, summa cum laude.
SHELBY: Agustin Ruvalcaba Jr., bachelor of science, biology.
SHELTON: Kelsey Anderson, bachelor of science, organizational & relational communication, honorable mention; Juanita Garcia, bachelor of arts in education, health education physical education, honorable mention.
SPALDING: Molly Berger, bachelor of arts in education, social science education special education, summa cum laude; Noah Valasek, bachelor of science, exercise science.
ST. EDWARD: Tara Buettner, bachelor of science, chemistry, magna cum laude.
STROMSBURG: Ashley Oquist, master of arts in education, supervisor of special education.
WOOD RIVER: Morgan Foltz, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist; Grant Packer, bachelor of science, history social science, honorable mention; Haley Parlin, bachelor of science, family science, magna cum laude; Christian Thompson, bachelor of arts in education, physical education health education; Cassandra Watts, master of science in education, speech language pathology.