UNK awards degrees to 685 spring graduates

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Zachariah Nowak, bachelor of science, agribusiness; Bryan Oakes, bachelor of science, history social science; Andrean Olson, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders, cum laude; Veronica Ontiveros, bachelor of science, social work, cum laude; Seth Ostdiek, bachelor of science, psychobiology, summa cum laude; Katie Pfanstiel, master of science in education, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech; Cassandra Pokorney, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education; Mackenzie Puckett, master of business administration, business administration-marketing; Sarah Rathman, bachelor of arts, studio art; Taylor Reimers, bachelor of science, business administration; Cherokee Reinhart, bachelor of science, health sciences; Mitchell Rother, bachelor of science, business administration; Haley Roush, bachelor of arts in education, social science education, summa cum laude; Patrick Schiley, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Addison Simmons, bachelor of science, business administration; Lindsay Stryker, bachelor of arts in education, health & physical education; Broc Stuhr, bachelor of science, business administration, summa cum laude; Alyssa Wells, bachelor of science, chemistry, summa cum laude; Ashley Williams, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Alexsey Wolfe, master of science in education, speech language pathology.