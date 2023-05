KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 667 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, May 19, at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Central Nebraska graduates include:

ALBION: Andrea O’Brien, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Carter Henry, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution

AMHERST: Allison Jenn, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Honorable Mention; Taryn Hadwiger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

ANSLEY: Falan Ryan, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude

ARCADIA: Jodi Sell-Grove, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

ARNOLD: Blake Schwarz, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology; Joel Morgan, Education Specialist, School Superintendent

AURORA: Aubrie Waldemar, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention; Brooke Williams, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design; Chelsi Christensen, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12; Jarrett Havens, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Level 5-9 Subject Education; Jordyn Parker, Bachelor of Science, Organizational & Relational Communication; Kiersten Lubke, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Modern Languages Education, Summa Cum Laude; Laine SaBell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Macy Welch, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Modern Languages Education, English as a Second Language

BENEDICT: Hailee Pohl, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy

BROKEN BOW: Samuel Schendt, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Honorable Mention; Sophie Eberle, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders; Tanner Butler, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, Summa Cum Laude

BURWELL: Cora Hemmer, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Jordan Scott, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education; Kaitlyn Watts, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Keaton Klimek, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education

CAIRO: Allan Osburn, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education; Ashley Packer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

CALLAWAY: Haylea Rynearson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education; Mikayla McFate, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design, Cum Laude

CEDAR RAPIDS: Caitlyn VanDeWalle, Bachelor of Science, Multimedia; Tricia Martinsen, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8

CENTRAL CITY: Curtis Bailey, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education, Cum Laude; Katherine Heins, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Lindsey Sawyers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education

DONIPHAN: Bianca Diaz, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

ELBA: Amber Dzingle, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Jaden Dzingle, Bachelor of Arts, English Writing; Meagan Wysocki, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction

FULLERTON: Emma Voichahoske, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kristen Wetovick, Bachelor of Science, Multimedia, Cum Laude

GENOA: Bailey Oberhauser, Bachelor of Science, Social Work

GIBBON: Elizabeth Snell, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Cum Laude; Madison Ford, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Sara Romero, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education

GILTNER: Dayne Hinrichs, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Trevor Linden, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

GRAND ISLAND 1: Adam Brock, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Adamari Ramos-Loeza, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Aldo Briones, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Andrean Olson, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Arianna Elstermeier, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Aryanna Warner, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mathematics Education, Magna Cum Laude; Ashley Wagner, Education Specialist, School Psychology Education; Barbaro Bernal Williamson, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Brett Steinke, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Brianna Braud, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Bryan Schneider, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Erin Milton-Cunningham, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12; Hannah Schuster, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jacob Schleicher, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Jennifer Kelly, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Kari Cadwalader, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Honorable Mention

GRAND ISLAND 2: Katherine Kovanda, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Kayla Wagner, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education; Madison Mazour, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education; Mallory Beckmann, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Oscar Erives Jr., Bachelor of Music, Music Performance, Magna Cum Laude; Regina Forbes, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Reid Beilby, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Sebastiana Mateo-Domingo, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention; Silvia Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy; Sonia Robles, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Taylor Mues, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Timothy Sikes, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mathematics Education, Magna Cum Laude; Victoria Maring, Bachelor of Science, Family Science

GREELEY: Noah Nekoliczak, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education Honorable Mention

HASTINGS: Ashley Hein, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Bailey Kopisch, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Language Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Britney Krueger, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Summa Cum Laude; Cecilia Beahm, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Honorable Mention; Cody Knehans, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Hannah Lonowski, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Modern Languages Education, English as a Second Language, Summa Cum Laude; Jordon Messersmith, Master of Arts in Education, Supervisor of Special Education; Joshua Bohlke, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude; Justin Vrooman, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Applied Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Kaitlin Kamper, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Michelle Morales Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Morgan Long, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention; Sara Armon, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Thomas Fox, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

HENDERSON: Olivia Casper, Bachelor of Science, Advertising & Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude; Sara Arbuck, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

JUNIATA: Hannah Krabel, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mathematics Education, Summa Cum Laude

KEARNEY 1: Alexander Kemp, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science; Alison Gansemer, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Alison Yarbrough, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Alyssa Holbrook, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention; Amanda King, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Amanda Loebig, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Andrew Welch, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude; Angela Bardell, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Anna Burkink, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy; Ashley Stanton, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Cum Laude; Brendan Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Brianna Eynetich, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education; Brooke Farr, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

KEARNEY 2: Cade Nicol, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management, Honorable Mention; Caden Runge, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Caitlin Armbrust, Bachelor of Arts, English, Summa Cum Laude; Cami Christman, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Camryn McPhillips, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Canon Rath, Bachelor of Science, Sports Communication, Sports Management; Carli Krell, Bachelor of Science, Family Science; Carson Schwarz, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Business, Marketing & Information Technology Ed, Honorable Mention; Cassandra McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude; Cassidy Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design, Cum Laude; Cassidy Stelling, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Visual Communication & Design, Magna Cum Laude; Charles Polen, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Cum Laude; Claire Vanderbeek, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude; Connor Conrad, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Cornelius Stratman, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Philosophy, Summa Cum Laude

KEARNEY 3: Dillon Graf, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Magna Cum Laude; Donald Roeder, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Emily Palmer, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Visual Communication & Design, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Saadi, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Emma Riedel, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Ermal Lulaj, Bachelor of Science, Cyber Security Operations, Cum Laude; Grant Tighe, Bachelor of Science, Sports Communication, Sports Management, Summa Cum Laude; Haley Clark, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Honorable Mention; Hannah Hardy, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Honorable Mention; Hope Edmunds, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Hunter Runge, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

KEARNEY 4: Jaci Dietz, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Summa Cum Laude; Jackson Lane, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Honorable Mention; Jackson Sanny, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jaden Engen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Jaiden Morse, Bachelor of Science, Sports Management, Honorable Mention; Jarod Owen, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders, Summa Cum Laude; Jason Walton, Bachelor of Science, Molecular Biology, Cum Laude; Jayden Paul, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Jennifer Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Joaquin Dominguez Camacho, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Joel Poland, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Jordan Arensdorf, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education;

KEARNEY 5: Karson Huryta, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Katelynn Whitcomb Allan, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Criminal Justice; Landon Seibert, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Lindsay Zimniak, Bachelor of Science, Organizational & Relational Communication; Mackenzie Maul, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology; Maddie Drozd, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Margaret Florell, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Maria Burgos, Master of Arts in Education, Spanish Education; Mason Casper, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Matthew McFarland, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education; Maxwell Chatelain, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education; Megan McFadden, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Miguel Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Mikaela Harbols, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Moriah Johnson, Bachelor of Music, Music, Summa Cum Laude;

KEARNEY 6: Nathan Svec, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Honorable Mention; Nicolas Landanger, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Magna Cum Laude; Nicole Dippel, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Nicole Erpelding, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Noah Tillman, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Patricia Schmidt, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Raegen Christiancy, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Robyn Springer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Samary Fox, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Sarah Farritor, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education,, Magna Cum Laude; Sarah Lewis, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Shelby Pocock, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Sierra Waugh, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Level 5-9 Subject Education, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Becker, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention; Taylor Peters, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8

LOUP CITY: Aaron Habe, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education; Daniel Kwiatkowski, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, Cum Laude; DeLanie Mroczek, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Heather Harrison, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

MINDEN: Becca Olson, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12; Chase Villars, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude; Jacob Putnam, Bachelor of Science, Journalism; Jeremiah Shurigar, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; McKayla Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention

ORD: Allegra Woollen, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology; Melody Howard, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology

OSCEOLA, Jarod Ockander, Master of Arts, English; Savannah Gabriel, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

PETERSBURG: Aubrey Nygren, Bachelor of Science, Sociology

PLEASANTON: Derrick Tolles, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Meghan Fisher, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention

RAVENNA: Adyson Otte, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention; Michael Steele, Bachelor of Science, Recreation, Outdoor, Event Management; Sadie Fiddelke, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education, Magna Cum Laude; Sophia Schroeder, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Visual Communication & Design

RIVERDALE: Teresa Jeffries, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

ROCKVILLE: Grace McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Multimedia, Journalism, Summa Cum Laude

ST. EDWARD: Trevor Rasmussen, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

ST. PAUL: Carrie Woody, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Lauren Grecsek, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education, Summa Cum Laude; Rebecca Bentz, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Honorable Mention; Jessica Spiegel, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education; Lucas Thompson, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Marissa Baker, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Noah Thede, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History Education, Honorable Mention

SARGENT: Tristian Oxford, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

SHELTON: Jordan Glenn, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Krystal Jepsen, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Lisset Lozoya, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

SILVER CREEK: Wynn Cannon, Bachelor of Science, Organizational & Relational Communication, Summa Cum Laude

TAYLOR: Hannah Meeks, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology

TRUMBULL: Tristan Larson, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laud

WOLBACH: Luis Mejia Jr., Bachelor of Science, Social Work

WOOD RIVER: Abigail Parlin, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education, Summa Cum Laude; Allison Moss, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Visual Communication & Design, Cum Laude; Cassidy Weiss, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, Honorable Mention; Grant Gannon, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Science, Honorable Mention; Jocelyn Rauert, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude