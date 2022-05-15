UNK degrees conferred at May 13 spring commencement

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 13 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Area graduates include:

ALBION: Katie Daniels, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Hailey Schademann, Bachelor of Science, Family Science and Modern Languages, summa cum laude; and Karlie Tisthammer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

AMHERST: Trace Baasch, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Physical Education

ANSLEY: Katie Hoblyn, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian

ANSELMO: Megan Christen, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, cum laude

ARCADIA: Rhyan Luehm, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

ARNOLD: Cade Connell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Grace Magill, Master of Business Administration Business Administration-Marketing

AURORA: Hannah Beck, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education-Adv Pract: Behav Interven Specialist; Zach Fosket, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Neely Smith, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

BROKEN BOW: Spencer Goodman, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8; Angela Miller, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Elementary PK-8; Khushi Patel, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Ashley Schnase, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, Honorable Mention; and Tanya Woodward, Master of Arts, English

BURWELL: Evan Gideon, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education; Lily Gideon, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; and Shayley Phillipps, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, magna cum laude

CAIRO: Rachel Baustert, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution, honorable mention

CALLAWAY: Adrianna Hild, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Jack Rush, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution

CEDAR RAPIDS: Amanda McClure, Master of Arts in Education, Supervisor of Special Education

CENTRAL CITY: Sierra Boroviak, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Andrew Schuller, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Katharina Stuhr- Waegli, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-STEM

COMSTOCK: Zoe Ritz, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, magna cum laude

DANNEBROG: Mackenzie Obermeier, Bachelor of Science, Social Work

DONIPHAN: Shawn Lienemann, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration

ELBA: Jacob Paczosa, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science

FARWELL: Riley Mrkvicka, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Level 5-9 Subject Education

FULLERTON: Alexandria Remm, Master of Arts, English; and Joshua Wetovick, Bachelor of Arts, English and Music, cum laude

GENOA: Amy Melcher, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education-Special Education Generalist

GIBBON: Samantha Mercer, Bachelor of Science, Molecular Biology, cum laude; Gabrielle Onate, Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art, honorable mention; and Morgan Wadkins-Meyer, Bachelor of Music, Music Ed P

GILTNER: Alexander Goracke, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, honorable mention; Taylor Greathouse, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Jeremiah Hogan, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education-Special Education Generalist

GRAND ISLAND (A-H): Jonah Bales, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude; Aidan Bentley, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Level 5-9 Subject Education, magna cum laude; Mandy Berry, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, honorable mention; Destiny Blatchley, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, honorable mention; Colin Carroll, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History Education, honorable mention; Cassandra Casares, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Sarah Chandler, Bachelor of Science, Biology, honorable mention; Thomas Childers, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, summa cum laude; Aily Cortes Cuevas, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Alisha DeHart, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, cum laude; Bryce Emde, Bachelor of Arts, Theater, honorable mention; Bethany Freeling, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Thomas Haith, Bachelor of Science, Biology, magna cum laude; and Jordyn Hite, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology

GRAND ISLAND (I-Z): Taylor Keyes, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Giovanni Luna Aguilera, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Thomas McFarland, Bachelor of Science, Psychobiology, summa cum laude; Claire Ostrand, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kaylee Petsch, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, honorable mention; Tyler Pierce-Panowicz, Bachelor of Science, Information Networking & Telecommunications; Katelin Probasco, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Walker Roscoe, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Hope Stanton, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude; and Kaitlyn Wilson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

GREELEY: Sidney Wood, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education, summa cum laude

HASTINGS (A-M): Skyler Ballou, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Cooper Blunck, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, magna cum laude; Andrew Butler, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship 7-12; Phoebe Dunbar, Bachelor of Science, Biology, summa cum laude; Chandra Essex, Education Specialist, Counseling Education; Shandra Farmer, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration-Human Resources; Elizabeth Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Alexis Henry, Bachelor of Science, Journalism; Grant Hohlfeld, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Megan Hurt, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design; Courtney Junker, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Jonathan Kubicka, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education; Haley Mazour, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, summa cum laude

HASTINGS (N-Z): Haylee O’Dey, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jacob O’Grady, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computer Science, summa cum laude; Maddison O’Neill, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, honorable mention; Lukaas Simonson, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Seth Simonson, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Tavia Steenson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, English Education, honorable mention; and Rachel Witt, Bachelor of Music, Music Performance, cum laude

JUNIATA: Jodi Kauffman, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian

KEARNEY (A-M): Jennifer Beans, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration-Accounting; Bailey Bollwitt, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education; Koeby Bonner, Bachelor of Science, Biology, honorable mention; Chase Christensen, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-Leadership in Instruction Tech; Jessie Daake, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, honorable mention; Julia David, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, magna cum laude; Sarah Evans, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Jacob Gappa, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Marisol Gomez-Loya, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design; Brooke Griss, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education; Mackenzie Hamilton, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology; Bailey Hilbers, Bachelor of Science, Family Science; Colton Hill, Bachelor of Science, Aviation Systems Management; Cassie Houser, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8; Bodhi Jelinek, Bachelor of Science, Molecular Biology, honorable mention; Edwar Khayat, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Carson King, Bachelor of Science, Geography; Max Knipping, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, summa cum laude; Carmen Krier, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Nathan Krizek, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Stephanie Lafferty, Bachelor of Science, Family Science; Dylan Landanger, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Chase Liesinger, Bachelor of Science, Multimedia; Noah Limbach, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Isabella Maldonado, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Ashley Markwardt, Master of Science in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8; Dana Marzolf, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Elementary PK-8; Adam Mendenhall, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Health & Physical Education; Ivy Merklin, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude; Nathan Murray, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, honorable mention;

KEARNEY (N-Z): Hunter Novacek, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Bret Obermiller, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Carlos Ortega Madrid, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Modern Languages Education, magna cum laude; Mckenna Patsios, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Kristeen Peng, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, summa cum laude; Derek Persson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Social Science Education; Jennifer Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jennifer Reed, Bachelor of Science, Family Science; Rachel Rehtus, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; William Richardson, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Christian Richter, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology, honorable mention; David Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kinsey Sawyer, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, honorable mention; Haley Schall, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, cum laude; Brock Schleiger, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, honorable mention; Ashlynn Schmaderer, Bachelor of Science, Psychobiology; Koree Schueler, Master of Arts, English; Nicole Shundoff, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education; Beau Sostad, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, honorable mention; Samuel Straka, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution, honorable mention; Farrah Stunkel, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Zachary Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Applied Computer Science, Philosophy; Kylie Thiele, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, summa cum laude; Jessica Vanderburg, Bachelor of Arts, Studio Art; Jacob Wayman, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, magna cum laude; Donald Webben, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8; Jonathan Wentz, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Cole Willis, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; and Amanda Wilson, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education Student Affairs

KENESAW: Jamie Peshek, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Kailee Pohlson, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Early Childhood Inclusive, cum laude; MaKensy Schroeder, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; and Jacob Weiler, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, honorable mention

LITCHFIELD: Tyren Howard, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Meghan Kratzer, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude

LOUP CITY: Sydney Harrington-Jarzynka, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology

MARQUETTE: Bradley Schoch, Master of Science, Health Sciences

MINDEN: Sydney Hansen, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Elementary PK-8; Jadyn Horner, Bachelor of Arts, English Writing; Bethany Ostrom, Master of Science, Biology; Megan Rothfuss, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; and Jianna Sorensen, Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle Level 5-9 Subject Education, honorable mention

ORD: Jenna Hagstrom, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Special Education, summa cum laude; Tier Kokes, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling Elementary PK-8; Kelcie Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; and Esmeralda Vera Chavez, Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice, honorable mention

PALMER: Kyndsay Herrick, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education-Special Education Generalist; and Rachel Thompson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, honorable mention

PETERSBURG: Paige Ketteler, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude; and Jordan Temme, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Elementary Education

PLEASANTON: Christa Anderson, Master of Arts in Education, Supervisor of Special Education

POLK: Jessica Hatfield, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian

RAVENNA: Haleigh Adams-Salaberrios, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, honorable mention; Derek Fisher, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Cydney Turek, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness, magna cum laude

ST. LIBORY: Nicholas Meyer, Bachelor of Science Recreation, Outdoor, Event Management, summa cum laude

ST. PAUL: Michael Allen, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Aubrie Brown, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian; Chelsey Costello, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, cum laude; Jarred Hulinsky, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management; Rylie Reimers, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders, magna cum laude; and Brock Uhlir, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

SCOTIA: Shelby Smith, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

SHELBY: Sydnie Adams, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, summa cum laude; Sarah Godejohn, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, magna cum laude; Carlie Hawks, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, honorable mention

STROMSBURG: Kaylen Sessions, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, cum laude

TAYLOR: Hunter Kraus, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, summa cum laude

WOOD RIVER: Cheyenne Hoffman, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Jazmin Matias Trejo, Bachelor of Science, Family Science, magna cum laude; Kyle Schultz, Master of Arts, History-Public History