UNK hosts two ceremonies to honor graduates

KEARNEY — For the first time, the University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted two commencement ceremonies.

Graduate degrees for winter graduates were conferred at a hooding ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 17, and undergraduate degrees were conferred on Friday, Dec. 18.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Central Nebraska graduates include:

ALBION: Jared Zwiener, bachelor of science, applied computer science. honorable mention

ARCADIA: Courtney Gould, bachelor of science, family science

ASHTON: Morgan Curlo, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education and special education, magna cum laude

AURORA: Abbie Farrand, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood, field education; Shelby Hoffmann, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design, honorable mention; Shelby Janzen, bachelor of science, criminal justice, honorable mention