UNK hosts two ceremonies to honor graduates

KEARNEY — For the first time, the University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted two commencement ceremonies.
Graduate degrees for winter graduates were conferred at a hooding ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 17, and undergraduate degrees were conferred on Friday, Dec. 18.
Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
Central Nebraska graduates include:
ALBION: Jared Zwiener, bachelor of science, applied computer science. honorable mention
ARCADIA: Courtney Gould, bachelor of science, family science
ASHTON: Morgan Curlo, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education and special education, magna cum laude
AURORA: Abbie Farrand, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood, field education; Shelby Hoffmann, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design, honorable mention; Shelby Janzen, bachelor of science, criminal justice, honorable mention
BROKEN BOW: Gordon Goodman, education specialist, school superintendent; Allyn Leick, bachelor of science, health sciences; Ashley Markham, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Angela Palmer, master of science in education, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech
BURWELL: Brooke Eddy, bachelor of arts in education, business, marketing, and information technology education
CAIRO: Travis Holcomb, bachelor of science, agribusiness
CENTRAL CITY: Kiley Bamesberger, bachelor of science, business administration; Haley Boston, master of science in education, STEM education-mathematics
CLARKS: Blair Haynes, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-transitional certification
DONIPHAN: Zachary Christensen, bachelor of science, industrial distribution; Brandi Lemek, bachelor of arts in education, history education
FARWELL: Tahya Jerabek, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa cum laude
GIBBON: Blake Brown, bachelor of science, multimedia; Genesis Grado, bachelor of science, social work; Korbin Hynes, bachelor of science, exercise science
GILTNER: Corey Hoelck, bachelor of science, health and physical education, honorable mention; Audra Joyce, bachelor of arts in education, fitness and wellness; Kelly Schelkopf, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist
GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Demi Arres, bachelor of arts in education, special education, summa cum laude; Jared Buller, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Hayley Ehlers, bachelor of science, social work, honorable mention; Miguel Flores, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Eric Ingebretsen, bachelor of science, information networking and telecommunications; Amy Lewandowski, bachelor of science, business administration; Stephanie Matal, bachelor of science, sociology; Katrina Moseman, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education, honorable mention;
GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Treyten Ruhl, bachelor of science, construction management; Thomas Ruvalcaba, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Ryan Smith, master of arts in education, school principalship 7-12; Luke Sutherland, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, magna cum laude; Samantha Svoboda, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention; Alexis Wurst, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-elementary education; Rachel Zulkoski, bachelor of science, social work, magna cum laude
GREELEY: Abegail Cuizon, bachelor of science, social work
JUNIATA: Breckon Reed, bachelor of arts in education, health and physical education, cum laude
KENESAW: Caleb Weiler, bachelor of science, construction management, summa cum laude
LITCHFIELD: McKenna Unick, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, special education, honorable mention
LOUP CITY: Nathan Dorsey, bachelor of science, business administration
MARQUETTE: Camden Collins, bachelor of science, public administration
ORD: Jena Horner, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education, honorable mention; Brady Rogers, bachelor of science, business administration
RAVENNA: Erin Jarvi, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Kelly McFadden, bachelor of science, industrial distribution
SCOTIA: Summer Smith, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention
SHELTON: Michael Cornelius, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design, honorable mention; Jose Gomez, Jr., bachelor of science, construction management
SILVER CREEK: Cy Cannon, bachelor of science, multimedia, psychology, summa cum laude
SPALDING: Valeria Lozano, bachelor of science, organizational and relational communication; cum laude
ST. PAUL: Secelia Koch, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Erika Voigt, master of arts in education, special education, advance practice: behavior intervention specialist
STROMSBURG: MaKenna Sempek, bachelor of science, business administration
WOLBACH: MaKenna Rother, bachelor of science, health sciences, magna cum laude
WOOD RIVER: Jordyn Leffler, bachelor of science, recreation management; cum laude