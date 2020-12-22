 Skip to main content
UNK hosts two ceremonies to honor graduates
KEARNEY — For the first time, the University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted two commencement ceremonies.

Graduate degrees for winter graduates were conferred at a hooding ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 17, and undergraduate degrees were conferred on Friday, Dec. 18.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Central Nebraska graduates include:

ALBION: Jared Zwiener, bachelor of science, applied computer science. honorable mention

ARCADIA: Courtney Gould, bachelor of science, family science

ASHTON: Morgan Curlo, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education and special education, magna cum laude

AURORA: Abbie Farrand, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood, field education; Shelby Hoffmann, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design, honorable mention; Shelby Janzen, bachelor of science, criminal justice, honorable mention

BROKEN BOW: Gordon Goodman, education specialist, school superintendent; Allyn Leick, bachelor of science, health sciences; Ashley Markham, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Angela Palmer, master of science in education, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech

BURWELL: Brooke Eddy, bachelor of arts in education, business, marketing, and information technology education

CAIRO: Travis Holcomb, bachelor of science, agribusiness

CENTRAL CITY: Kiley Bamesberger, bachelor of science, business administration; Haley Boston, master of science in education, STEM education-mathematics

CLARKS: Blair Haynes, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-transitional certification

DONIPHAN: Zachary Christensen, bachelor of science, industrial distribution; Brandi Lemek, bachelor of arts in education, history education

FARWELL: Tahya Jerabek, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa cum laude

GIBBON: Blake Brown, bachelor of science, multimedia; Genesis Grado, bachelor of science, social work; Korbin Hynes, bachelor of science, exercise science

GILTNER: Corey Hoelck, bachelor of science, health and physical education, honorable mention; Audra Joyce, bachelor of arts in education, fitness and wellness; Kelly Schelkopf, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist

GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Demi Arres, bachelor of arts in education, special education, summa cum laude; Jared Buller, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Hayley Ehlers, bachelor of science, social work, honorable mention; Miguel Flores, master of business administration, business administration-generalist; Eric Ingebretsen, bachelor of science, information networking and telecommunications; Amy Lewandowski, bachelor of science, business administration; Stephanie Matal, bachelor of science, sociology; Katrina Moseman, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education, honorable mention;

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Treyten Ruhl, bachelor of science, construction management; Thomas Ruvalcaba, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Ryan Smith, master of arts in education, school principalship 7-12; Luke Sutherland, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, magna cum laude; Samantha Svoboda, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention; Alexis Wurst, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-elementary education; Rachel Zulkoski, bachelor of science, social work, magna cum laude

GREELEY: Abegail Cuizon, bachelor of science, social work

JUNIATA: Breckon Reed, bachelor of arts in education, health and physical education, cum laude

KENESAW: Caleb Weiler, bachelor of science, construction management, summa cum laude

LITCHFIELD: McKenna Unick, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, special education, honorable mention

LOUP CITY: Nathan Dorsey, bachelor of science, business administration

MARQUETTE: Camden Collins, bachelor of science, public administration

ORD: Jena Horner, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education, honorable mention; Brady Rogers, bachelor of science, business administration

RAVENNA: Erin Jarvi, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Kelly McFadden, bachelor of science, industrial distribution

SCOTIA: Summer Smith, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention

SHELTON: Michael Cornelius, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design, honorable mention; Jose Gomez, Jr., bachelor of science, construction management

SILVER CREEK: Cy Cannon, bachelor of science, multimedia, psychology, summa cum laude

SPALDING: Valeria Lozano, bachelor of science, organizational and relational communication; cum laude

ST. PAUL: Secelia Koch, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Erika Voigt, master of arts in education, special education, advance practice: behavior intervention specialist

STROMSBURG: MaKenna Sempek, bachelor of science, business administration

WOLBACH: MaKenna Rother, bachelor of science, health sciences, magna cum laude

WOOD RIVER: Jordyn Leffler, bachelor of science, recreation management; cum laude

