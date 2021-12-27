UNL awards 1,344 degrees during winter ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
The arena hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees Dec. 17 and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees Dec. 18.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated during December commencement. About two dozen returned to be recognized.
Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.
Central Nebraska graduates include:
ALBION: April Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in food science and technology with highest distinction
AURORA: Josef Brandl, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Logan Krejdl, Graduate Studies, master of arts; and Bryce Reichardt, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of fine arts.
BURWELL: Ethan Allen, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Andrea Seidel, Graduate Studies, master of applied science; and Whitney Steckel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
CEDAR RAPIDS: Karleen Kolar, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering.
CENTRAL CITY: Sydney Williams, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
DONIPHAN: Aaron Ediger, Graduate Studies, master of science; and David Roach, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
FULLERTON: Kenna Swertzic, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts with distinction; and Elizabeth Yrkoski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural economics with high distinction.
GILTNER: Bowdie Larsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
GRAND ISLAND: Brendan Barnes, Graduate Studies, master of science; Bryan Chavez, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Daniel Fisher, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of arts; Grace Kennedy, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Hannah Kier, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Nathan Mead, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Teresa Molina, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; James Noble, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in construction management; Lucy Rodriguez, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of fine arts; Khalifa M. Teya, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of fine arts; Grace Tynan, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts; and Sydney Wald, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
HASTINGS: Jackson Armstrong, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts; Madison Jacobi, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Tonny Nguyen, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Clayton Pavelka, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; and Diego Enrique Ventura, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
JUNIATA: Emily Brooks, Graduate Studies, master of arts; Hank Harris, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; and Monica Wahlmeier, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
KEARNEY: Samantha Bendix, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of fine arts with high distinction; Isabella Breinig, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism; Erin Burr, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Jensen Humphrey, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts with distinction; Christopher Lawson, Graduate Studies, master of science; M’Lynn Lear, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Matthew Leigh, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Camila Main, Graduate Studies, master of arts; Joel Mundorf, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction; Terri Rech, Graduate Studies, master of arts for teachers; Joseph Schreiner, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Katie Sostad, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Emma Troshynski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science; and Jackson Vlach Yaw, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
KENESAW: Jordan Wilbur, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural education.
MINDEN: Cesar Gonzalez-Zazueta Jr., College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; and Alex Olson, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
ORD: Andrea Alvarado, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.
PETERSBURG: Scott Ketteler, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; and Mallory Pochop, Graduate Studies, master of science.
PHILLIPS: Alice McDonald, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.
ST. LIBORY: Brook Bushhousen, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
ST. PAUL: Lesley Fox, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; and Kenzie Roan, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.
SPALDING: Briana McKay, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science.