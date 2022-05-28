UNL awards record 3,612 degrees during May ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.

The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 13; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates May 14; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates May 14.

In addition, graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to attend their ceremonies were celebrated during May commencement, and more than 20 returned to be recognized.

Jay Keasling, Philothathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Husker alumnus, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. He also received an honorary Doctor of Science during the undergraduate ceremony. Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, received the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university during the ceremony.

Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony. Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, spoke to the law graduates.

Graduates from central Nebraska include:

ALBION: Kaitlyn Dozler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Dylan Gentrup, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; and Jenna Kramer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

ANSLEY: Alyssa C. Bailey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Mikael Harrop, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; and Paige Stunkel, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

ARCADIA: Cameron Calleroz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

AURORA: Cole Ashby, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Grant Bonifas, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Jadyn Cattau, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Emily Donnell, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Helen McClure, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Tanner Ohlson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Abigail Ostdiek, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with highest distinction; Dalton Peters, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; and Allison Saddler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.

BROKEN BOW: Josephine Bailey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ryan Beck, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with high distinction; Padyn Borders, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jack Kent-Lee Cole, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; Court Kaelin, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Jordan Popp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; and Sydney Wells, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

CALLAWAY: Lucy Kimball, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Colton Boesch, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; and Riley Swerczek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.

CENTRAL CITY: Dane Christensen, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Jacob Kruckenberg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; and Vincent Ohlman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

CHAPMAN: John Hosch, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with high distinction.

COMSTOCK: McKenzie Stefka, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

DONIPHAN: Kendrick Baxter, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Alyssa Smith, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Christian G. Valverde, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; and Abby Williams, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

ELYRIA: Stephanie Vavra, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

FARWELL: Kristine Nicole Dvoracek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

GENOA: Natalie Held, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; and Katherine Mohr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

GILTNER: Aubrianna Leichty, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.

GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Megan Bartz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Esbeidy Chavez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Lizbeth Chavez, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction, Bachelor of Fine Arts with high distinction; Brooks Douglass, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; David Estrada, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Yohanna Flores, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jack Foglesong, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Kale Gardner, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Benjamin Griess, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Kyle Hancock, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with distinction; Sydney Haubold, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Katelyn Hill, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Alondra Iturbide Bahena, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Wilmer Izaguirre, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Caleb Jacobsen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Valery Juarez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Haley Ketteler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Ryan Kruse, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management; Brent Lucke, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Taryn Mayfield, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Hannah Mohler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Deanna Montanez Mendoza, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Thi Tran Anh Nguyen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Maricela Reyes, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Zitlalic Parra Valencia, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction; Carlos Perez-Madrid, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design; Jackson Puente, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Joana Reyes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Rebecca Riley, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Jessica Romero, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Edgar Ruiz-Guaderrama, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Emily Sanders, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Audiology; Cynthia Serrano-Ortega, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Tyler Sextro, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Reagan Smith, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction; Kate Springer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; William Stoltenberg, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rodrigo Venegas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; and Monroe Walker, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

HAMPTON: Kelsey Hurt-Schafer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; and Elizabeth Smith, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

HASTINGS (A-M): Caleb Ackles, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Emma Arthur, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction; Jeffrey Buescher, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Katelyn Burke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Garrett Furrow, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Amy Hauver, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Plant Health; Allyson Johnson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jack Keller, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Taylor Kidwell, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Blayne Kile, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Alayna Kyle, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences;Nathan Lancaster, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Kolby Lintz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Christopher Trung Mai, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cory Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Ellie Moncrief, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; and Alexis L. Moss, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.

HASTINGS (N-Z): Johnathan O’Keeffe Jr., Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; William Parker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Angelica Vu Pham, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science; Jayden Swayze, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Kristen Valle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Tai Phuoc Vo, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Garrett Warren, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; and Bryant Warrick, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.

HENDERSON: Addie Schmucker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

HORDVILLE: Cara DeMers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.

JUNIATA: William Gallagher, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brooke Meyer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Abby Queen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

KEARNEY (A-M): Sydney Aistrope, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Liberty Allan, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Rebekah M. Andersen, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Alana Baack, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Jonah Bennett, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction; Brian L. Cox, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Megan Darveau, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Geoffrey Exstrom, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction; Peyton Geiser, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction; Andrew Harms, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlyn Harris, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Rene Ingersoll, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Wyatt Jelden, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Caleb Kirchhoff, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Jace Kratzenstein, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Trista Lefler, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Caden Lightle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Emma Luthans, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kinley McGowan, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction; and Hallett Moomey, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

KEARNEY (N-Z): Thomas Omtvedt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Evan Palmer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with highest distinction; Julia Poggioli, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Guy Richard, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction; Ralston Ripp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with distinction, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction; Emily Schomburg, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Claire Sorrell, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Tylo Spellman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Sophia Steffen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Hunter Suchsland, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Jessica Temoshek, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Christian Westesen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Creighton Westesen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; and Cody Willers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.

KENESAW: Alex Heier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Grazing Livestock Systems.

LOUP CITY: Taylor Griffith, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

MARQUETTE: Harley Beckman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.

MERNA: Cameron Downey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

MINDEN: Jacob Kuehn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Janessa Madsen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; and Brayden Petersen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

ORD: Delani Fahey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Zachary Flessner, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Shelby Kittle, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Austin Knapp, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science; Trevin Kruml, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Landon Rogers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

OSCEOLA: Ethan Yungdahl, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

PALMER: Armando Ruvalcaba-Guzman Jr., College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; and Michael Wolfe, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

PHILLIPS: Grace McDonald, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Jane Qualsett, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; and Caden Schuster, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

PLEASANTON: Braden Hadwiger, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction.

PROSSER: Natalie Hoffmann, College of Law, Juris Doctor.

RAVENNA: Sarah Adam, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology; Joshua Bauer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Brooklyn Fiddelke, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kade Lockhorn, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; and Megan Miigerl, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

ST. EDWARD: Halie Andreasen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; and Andrea Stock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

ST. LIBORY: Kelsey Ritchie, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; and Ryan Zimmerman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

ST. PAUL: William Jacobs, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Parker Klinginsmith, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

SARONVILLE: George Herndon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

SCOTIA: Asha Scheideler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Grassland Ecology and Management.

SPALDING: Robert Thome, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

STROMSBURG: Madison Baker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Taylor Stratman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.

TRUMBULL: Josie Samuelson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

WOOD RIVER: Michelle D. Irvine, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Bailey Landanger, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; and Cade Ludwig, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.