UNL grants 1,288 degrees during December ceremonies

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski, associate professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.

Graduates from Central Nebraska include:

ALBION: Katie Goodwater, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Carsen Grape, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ashtin Kaumans, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Trey Schafer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

AMHERST: Kirsten Prickett, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.

ANSELMO: Jalea Chandler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.

ANSLEY: Matthew Reed, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

AURORA: Anna Maxfield Crist, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Zachariah High, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Rylan Willis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

BROKEN BOW: Cade Chapin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Joelle Sanger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Cole Ulmer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.

BURWELL: Gracie Stout, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication.

CAIRO: Jadyn Gentleman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Evan Meyer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

CENTRAL CITY: Noah Anderson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

CLARKS: Lane A. Kelley, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.

FULLERTON: Elizabeth Knutson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture with high distinction.

GIBBON: Collin Dorszynski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.

GRAND ISLAND (A-J): Josue Betancourt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Katherine Brown, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Riley Cole, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Elsbernd, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Faviola Erives, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Camdyn Hehnke, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jacque Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with high distinction;

GRAND ISLAND (K-Z): Abbey Kneale, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kasandra Moreno Santana, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction; Kamirus Puente, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gage Rose, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Maria Fernanda Valdez, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

HASTINGS: Joseph Carey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Aubrey Fangmeier, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kelsey Kusek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jacob Placke, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Thomas Redinger, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction; Joel Smith, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Deonisio Ventura, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

HENDERSON: Hayes Oswald, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

HORDVILLE: Tyler Tomasek, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

JUNIATA: Tyler Stoeger, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Maxwell Winkler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

KEARNEY: Kelton Adair, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Fletcher M. Bydalek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Aspen Cavalli, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Samuel Florell, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Matthew Masker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Mitchell Miller, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Zachary Rogers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Caitlin Welker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

KENESAW: Tyson Burr, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

LOUP CITY: Nolan Baker, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Kennedy Lewandowski, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

MARQUETTE: Brady Papineau, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

ORD: Holly Heil, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

PETERSBURG: Zachary Reicks, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kyle Schumacher, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with highest distinction; Lauren Seier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction.

PLEASANTON: Taylore Cruise, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

POLK: Alyse Carlson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

ST. EDWARD: Weston Choat, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management with distinction.

ST. PAUL: Zane Goldfish, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Megan Turek, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

SHELBY: Krystal Gabel, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.