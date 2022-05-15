UNMC students receive diplomas during ceremonies

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center hosted May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,062 students.

Area students earning degrees were:

College Of Nursing Kearney Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Laurissa Epley and Jory Lowe of Broken Bow; Madison Myers of Cairo; Evelyn Najera and Shayla Steenson of Grand Island; Brittani Wiseman of Hastings (With High Distinction); Ryan Blake, Chloe Lundgren and Emilee McCurdy of Kearney; Corryn Falk of Pleasanton (With Distinction); Alexis Dale of Ravenna; Corrine Slagle of Sargent (With Distinction); Jeresa Sinner and Jylissa Sinner of Shelton; and Nickolas Schultz of St. Paul.

Master of Science in Nursing: Miguel Pedraza of Kearney.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: Christine Johnson of Grand Island, Deidra Heier of Kenesaw and Brittany Langan of St. Paul.

College Of Nursing Lincoln Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Dylan Reynolds of Broken Bow, Ellise Holmes of Grand Island, Tracy Tran of Kearney, Abby Hysell of Ord, Brennan Bryan of Osceola and Shelby Schneider of Sargent.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: Eric Wessels of Kearney.

College Of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Taylor Swertzic of Fullerton, Calista Shanle of Genoa (With Distinction) and Madelyn Rinkol of Silver Creek (With High Distinction).

College Of Nursing Omaha Division

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Ali Nowicki of Grand Island, Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson and Shawna Snider-Alexander of Kearney.

Master of Science in Nursing: Shannon Spors of Minden.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: Marissa Miigerl of Ravenna.

College Of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene: Kassi Plock of Burwell (With High Distinction), Haleigh Hoos of Grand Island and Megan Biddlecome of Kearney.

Doctor of Dental Surgery: Jade Koch of Albion; Dani Most of Giltner; Preston Dramse (With Distinction), Evan McGowan and Lucas VanWie of Grand Island; Kathleen Bartunek and Mattie Eddleman of Hastings; and Jordan Ingersoll of Kearney (With Highest Distinction).

College Of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine: Elizabeth Gibson and Drew Thompson of Aurora; Carly Bryant, Courtney Cahoy, Amber McMahon, Nathan Richling and Lane Uhing (With High Distinction) of Grand Island; Dennis Maar II of Hastings; Andrew Cannon, Alexander Cantral, Thomas Connely, Jacob Kingsley (With High Distinction) and Cody Masters, of Kearney; and Anna Bock of Ravenna.

College Of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy: Taylor Thiele of Aurora, Kate Walz of Broken Bow, Kyle Sutton of Central City, McKenzie Douglass and Jennifer Wetzel of Grand Island, Jared Maloole of Kearney and Bridget Gallagher of Kenesaw.

College of Allied Health Professions

Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science: Nathan Schriver of Albion (With High Distinction), Monica Murphy of Amherst, Ellie Wells of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell, Lydia Koubek of Grand Island (With Distinction), Krynn Arbuck and Brooklyn Epp (With High Distinction) of Henderson, Shyann Kusek of Loup City and Madison Thesenvitz of Wood River (With Distinction).

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science: Elizabeth Barnes of Hastings, Blaise Methe of Kearney (With Highest Distinction) and Becky Schmeits of Spalding.

Master of Perfusion Science: Michael Bohn of Ravenna.

Master of Physician Assistant Studies: Olivia Schultz of Gibbon.

Doctor of Physical Therapy: Coleman Westerby of Grand Island (With Highest Distinction), Alexis Herrman of Hastings (With Highest Distinction), Keaton Lewis of Kearney and Mariah Miller of Minden.

College of Public Health

Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Public Health: Maddison McConnaughhay of Hastings.

Master of Public Health: Elizabeth Gibson of Aurora, Michaela Geiser of Broken Bow, Derek Bumgardner of Grand Island, Alyssa Spartz of Hastings and Karen Schmeits of Spalding.

Graduate College

Master of Science: Sarah Ryan of Minden.

Doctor of Philosophy: Lara Bergdolt of Grand Island and Denise Waterfield of Kearney.