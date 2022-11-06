UNMC welcomes 1,273 new students in fall semester

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomed 1,273 new students this fall as they made a commitment to the health professions and began educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

New Central Nebraska students, their hometowns and designated college are listed below. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed.

COLLEGE OF PHARMACY: Samuel Schendt of Broken Bow, and Benjamin Mestl of Henderson.

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: Jessie Sullivan and Taylor Sullivan of Albion, Thomas McFarland of Grand Island, Violet Kryzsko and Uyen Tran of Hastings, and Abigail Klammer of Juniata.

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Dentistry Program — Trey Asher of Aurora, Thomas Haith and Faith Harris of Grand Island, and Bradley Schoch of Marquette.

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Dental Hygiene Lincoln Program — Madisyn Gardient of Grand Island, Capri Dethlefs of Rockville, and Jayce Vrbka of Shelby.

COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY: Dental Hygiene Scottsbluff Program — Jose Marquez of Kearney.

COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION: Caitlin Havelka of Anselmo; McKenna Morris of Clarks; Peyton King of Doniphan; Emma Collins, Andrew Herbek, Sebastiana Mateo-Domingo, Fallon Switzer and Sierra Voglewede of Grand Island; Rebecca Brown and Nia McClure of Hastings; Halle Peters of Henderson; Baylee Alstrom, Michelle Bentley, Tate Combs, Christopher DeVries, McKenzie Deyo, Colton Hearn, Hameed Hosseini, Josie Oxford, Joslyn Poff, Alyssa Post, Brigitte Rehtus, Hope Schanaman, Shelby Shipp, Kari Struebing and Esmeralda Valdivia of Kearney; Morgan Miller of Minden; Adelynne Sich of Ord; Emily Theis of Osceola; Faith Kinney of Petersburg; Adeline Starr of Pleasanton; Ian Anderson and Kamrie Peterson of Polk; and McKenna Anderson, Stacie Swanson and Ethan Uhlir of St. Paul.

COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION: Brianna Price of Giltner, Jenny Hernandez of Grand Island, Teagan Abbott of Hastings, Kate Bergen of Henderson, Jersie Frerichs and Jayna Stroh of Juniata, Grace Laczynski and Kenzie Lewis of Kearney; and Jianna Grooms of Ord.

COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (NORFOLK): Violet Heinbaugh of Fullerton, and Christy Kemper of Genoa.

COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION: Jordyn Anderson of Broken Bow, Cassidy Steskal and Mallory Woods of Grand Island, Brendan Fangmeier and Gracie Swayze of Hastings, Lauren Sorrell of Kearney, Michelle Choquette of Minden, and Emily Noyd of Stromsburg.

GRADUATE STUDIES: Kenzie McMullen of Anselmo, Allison Kohl of Central City, Christian Valverde of Doniphan, Jaden Carlson and Rishav Srivastava of Hastings, Jacques Bou Abdo and Gracie Grote of Kearney, Paige Kristensen of Minden,

COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Master of Public Health — Ruth Mencia of Grand Island.

COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS: Diagnostic Cytology: Lucas Kneeland of Grand Island.

Diagnostic Medical Sonography: Brooklyn Epp of Henderson.

Diagnostic Medical Sonography Kearney Campus: Hannah Koperski of Farwell, and Lydia Koubek of Grand Island.

Medical Laboratory Science: Jonathan Cook of Kearney.

Medical Laboratory Science Kearney Campus: Celean Eckert and Grant Hohlfeld of Hastings, and Lindsay Johnson of Kearney.

Occupational Therapy: Aubrianna Leichty of Gitlner, Grace Tynan of Grand Island, Anna Squiers of Kearney, and Taylor Fisher of St. Libory.

Occupational Therapy Kearney Campus: Alexa Preissler of Giltner, Emilea Rogers of Juniata, and Madison Cockerill of Spalding.

Physical Therapy: Lukas Pohlmann of Aurora, Thomas Childers of Grand Island, Caleb Ackles of Hastings, Kyle Ott of Henderson, and Max Knipping of Kearney.

Physical Therapy Kearney Campus: Jackson Meyer of Albion; and Edwar Khayat, Kaden Zwiener and Koeby Bonner of Kearney.

Physician Assistant: Bethany Collins of Grand Island, and Kylie Thiele of Kearney.

Physician Assistant Kearney Campus: Jordan Grooms of Kearney, and Kerrigan Anspauch of Minden.

Radiation Therapy: Brittany Roberts of Silver Creek.

Radiography: Caitlin Nelson of Petersburg.

Radiography Kearney Campus: Rachel Rodriguez and Carlos Valdivia of Alda, Laney Stunkel of Ansley, and Riley Cope and Kailey Trampe of Kearney.