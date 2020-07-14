It was a cool morning Tuesday as members of the Groundwater Guardians and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Master Gardeners gathered at the Outdoor Learning Center at Fonner Park.
The volunteers were out pulling weeds and doing various maintenance chores at the popular attraction located by the Nebraska Building and Raising Nebraska pavilion.
The Grand Island Groundwater Guardians Outdoor Learning Area is designed to be an attractive greenscape area while also providing educational opportunities regarding groundwater.
During the Nebraska State Fair, it is a popular area for all ages to visit.
Throughout the year, it hosts many field trips as it provides a “stimulating place for play, learning and environmental education — particularly water education,” said Marcia Lee, a member of the Groundwater Guardians and information and education specialist for the Central Platte Natural Resources District.
The area has become a favorite place for local people to come to enjoy looking at Nebraska’s unique prairie flora. Many varieties of wildflowers and other native plants and bushes are in the Outdoor Learning Center. It also draws a variety of pollinators during the warm months. Lee said local educators have used the area to educate students about butterfly migration, GPS technology and native plants.
“It is open year-round for people to enjoy,” she said.
The Outdoor Learning Center is made up of different sections, such as its rain garden, buffalo grass lawn, bioswale, watervine landscape and a prairie demonstration area.
“We have native plants,” Lee said. “We specifically choose plants that survive in drought areas. In that way, it is less maintenance. We want to show people we can use native plants in your own garden at home.”
The Outdoor Learning Area has inspired many people to adopt xeriscaping for their yard and garden. Xeriscaping is a process of landscaping or gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for supplemental water from irrigation.
Another unique feature of the area is its bioswale, which is designed to remove silt and pollution from surface runoff water. The location is near a swaled drainage area (a sidewalk) and includes gently sloped sides filled with vegetation, compost and riprap. The water’s flow path and the wide, shallow ditch are designed to maximize the time water spends in the swale, which aids the trapping of pollutants and silt.
“We wanted to show people that if you put in a rock garden or bioswale, it will help with drainage and helps to protect our groundwater resources,” Lee said.
June and July have been a hot and dry period so far. She said while many of the plants in the center are drought-hardy, some do need water during prolonged dry spells.
“It is looking good,” Lee said about the Outdoor Learning Center this year. “The weeds are also growing well. That is why we are out here pulling the weeds.”
In the rain garden area of the Outdoor Learning Center grow many varieties of plants and flowers designed to draw pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.
“We really like to focus on pollinator plants and bushes,” Lee said.
The rain garden is another feature that has inspired visitors for their yards and gardens at home. Rain gardens are planted depressions that allow rainwater runoff to be absorbed from impervious urban areas such as roofs, driveways, walkways, parking lots and compacted lawn areas.
Lee said the rain garden is designed to show the public on how to reduce rain runoff by allowing stormwater to soak into the ground, as opposed to flowing into storm drains and surface water, causing erosion, water pollution, flooding and diminished groundwater.
The Izaak Walton League’s gazebo at the Outdoor Learning Center also has received a new coat of varnish, along with a stone wall around the gazebo to keep out the nesting rabbits. Lee said the gazebo provides seating for a classroom setting and resting area. The structure includes gutters and a rain barrel to educate people about gutters, rain barrels and grass pavers.
There is also the Kids Tepee, which was designed to be a natural play feature and uses flowering vines to cover a tepee structure, creating a space for children to play and learn about plants, vines and shade.
Next to the Outdoor Learning Center is the Raising Nebraska outdoor growing area. There, people can see nearly all the crops that are grown commercially in the state, along with flowers, bushes and horticultural crops found in Nebraska. Elizabeth Killinger, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension horticulturist, helps maintain both the Outdoor Learning Center and the Raising Nebraska outdoor growing area.
During the Nebraska State Fair, Lee said, the state’s Natural Resources Districts will have many activities planned around the Outdoor Learning Center for all ages. The activities will be self-guided and will focus on pollinators.
“It is just a beautiful area to come look at,” she said.
Lee also noted that the Groundwater Guardians always are looking for volunteers to help maintain the Outdoor Learning Area.
For more information, go online to http://cpnrd.org/learning-area-state-fair.
