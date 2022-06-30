Wayne State announces Spring 2022 Dean’s List

WAYNE — Wayne State College included 1,190 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Central Nebraska students on the list include
ALBION: Abbigail Brodersen*, Cheyenne Mangus*, Rileigh Mapel*, Avery Olnes, Taylor Olnes, Landin Pribnow and Erin Reynoldson
ALDA: Dusty Butler
ANSLEY: Trent Scott, Delaney Sherbeck and Laney Stunkel
ARCADIA: Kyla Phillips and Myah Phillips*
AURORA: Emily Erickson, Kane Fiala, Claire Jensen, Alexander Johnson, Thea Lemburg, Henry Penner and McKenzie Young
BOELUS: Rhegan Jensen
BRADSHAW: Thomas Harrington Newton
BROKEN BOW: Grayson Garey, Yance Garner*, Christopher Osmond*, Felicia Sommer and Erin Zulkoski
BURWELL: Macy Brown, Corey Dawe*, Madison Guest, Jordan McBride* and and Karlee McBride
CAIRO: Nathaniel Ruhl
CALLAWAY: Brittany Ellison and Cheyney Loper*
CEDAR RAPIDS: Rose Murcek
CENTRAL CITY: Clay Purkerson
FARWELL: Raeleigh Koperski
FULLERTON: Olivia Anderson, Ryan Hellbusch, James Lesiak*, Chase Ostransky, Braden Sharman, Macy Voichahoske and Katelyn Warner
GENOA: Caden Cruise and Lacie Cruise*
GIBBON: Jacob Tracy*
GILTNER: Jillian Grantham*
GRAND ISLAND: Seerat Balraj, Alexander Brandt, Tia Broadwell*, John Campbell, Zacharie Cloutier, Lauren Jacobson, Hannah Madison, Alieka Matzner, Mason Messmer*, Matthew Meyer*, Angel Morales Morales, Hudson Pfenning*, Alysse Ramos, Kyra Rundle, Linden Sack*, Rebecca Schrock*, Brynn Sealock*, Emily Smollen, Isaac Traudt* and Blakeley Wooden
HAMPTON: Cheyenne Hiebner and Julia Jones
HASTINGS: Krystin Aschoff*, Blake Aspen, Shaelyn Confer, Christian Creech, Aimee Denton*, Hannah Hafer, Logan Johnson and Courtnie Wendt*
HENDERSON: Benjamin Mestl
JUNIATA: Brennan Wrightsman
KEARNEY: Theodore Huber and Alexander Schall*
KENESAW: Kaylee Larson
LOUP CITY: Josie Ference, Taylor Ference and Delanie Heil
MARQUETTE: Noel Eckert
MINDEN: Alaina Suchsland
ORD: Kaitlyn Magiera*
OSCEOLA: Landen Berck, Kelsie Davidson*, Sierra Harrison* and Ruby Johansen*
PALMER: Shayla Bennett, Shayne Bennett, Trystan Bennett*, Betsy Eckstrom* and Sadie Shuda
PETERSBURG: Abby Reicks* and Madison Schrage*
PHILLIPS: Gregory Evans and Luke Jacobs
RAVENNA: McKenna Gross*, Tristyn McCormick and Kooper Schirmer*
ST. EDWARD: Kelsey Alder, Emma Olson, Hailey Osantowski and Haley Klug
ST. LIBORY: Michael Buhrman, Robert Schwartz and Sara Schwartz*
ST. PAUL: Camryn Morgan and Tyler Swinarski
SCOTIA: Trevor Cargill and Reilly Young
SHELBY: Felicia Hein, Jamie Hopwood* and Madelyn Hopwood*
SHELTON: Kathleen Juhl
SILVER CREEK: Jamison Urkoski
SPALDING: Molly Carraher and Mariah Marisch
STROMSBURG: Katharine Kopetzky and Kjell Marsden
WOLBACH: Tristan Klein and Shaylee Schumacher
WOOD RIVER: Cole Arnett, Alyana Newell* and Lauren Thorp