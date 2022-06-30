 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Grand Island Independent is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive

Wayne State announces Spring 2022 Dean’s List

  • 0
Wayne State College logo

WAYNE — Wayne State College included 1,190 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Central Nebraska students on the list include

ALBION: Abbigail Brodersen*, Cheyenne Mangus*, Rileigh Mapel*, Avery Olnes, Taylor Olnes, Landin Pribnow and Erin Reynoldson

ALDA: Dusty Butler

ANSLEY: Trent Scott, Delaney Sherbeck and Laney Stunkel

ARCADIA: Kyla Phillips and Myah Phillips*

AURORA: Emily Erickson, Kane Fiala, Claire Jensen, Alexander Johnson, Thea Lemburg, Henry Penner and McKenzie Young

BOELUS: Rhegan Jensen

People are also reading…

BRADSHAW: Thomas Harrington Newton

BROKEN BOW: Grayson Garey, Yance Garner*, Christopher Osmond*, Felicia Sommer and Erin Zulkoski

BURWELL: Macy Brown, Corey Dawe*, Madison Guest, Jordan McBride* and and Karlee McBride

CAIRO: Nathaniel Ruhl

CALLAWAY: Brittany Ellison and Cheyney Loper*

CEDAR RAPIDS: Rose Murcek

CENTRAL CITY: Clay Purkerson

FARWELL: Raeleigh Koperski

FULLERTON: Olivia Anderson, Ryan Hellbusch, James Lesiak*, Chase Ostransky, Braden Sharman, Macy Voichahoske and Katelyn Warner

GENOA: Caden Cruise and Lacie Cruise*

GIBBON: Jacob Tracy*

GILTNER: Jillian Grantham*

GRAND ISLAND: Seerat Balraj, Alexander Brandt, Tia Broadwell*, John Campbell, Zacharie Cloutier, Lauren Jacobson, Hannah Madison, Alieka Matzner, Mason Messmer*, Matthew Meyer*, Angel Morales Morales, Hudson Pfenning*, Alysse Ramos, Kyra Rundle, Linden Sack*, Rebecca Schrock*, Brynn Sealock*, Emily Smollen, Isaac Traudt* and Blakeley Wooden

HAMPTON: Cheyenne Hiebner and Julia Jones

HASTINGS: Krystin Aschoff*, Blake Aspen, Shaelyn Confer, Christian Creech, Aimee Denton*, Hannah Hafer, Logan Johnson and Courtnie Wendt*

HENDERSON: Benjamin Mestl

JUNIATA: Brennan Wrightsman

KEARNEY: Theodore Huber and Alexander Schall*

KENESAW: Kaylee Larson

LOUP CITY: Josie Ference, Taylor Ference and Delanie Heil

MARQUETTE: Noel Eckert

MINDEN: Alaina Suchsland

ORD: Kaitlyn Magiera*

OSCEOLA: Landen Berck, Kelsie Davidson*, Sierra Harrison* and Ruby Johansen*

PALMER: Shayla Bennett, Shayne Bennett, Trystan Bennett*, Betsy Eckstrom* and Sadie Shuda

PETERSBURG: Abby Reicks* and Madison Schrage*

PHILLIPS: Gregory Evans and Luke Jacobs

RAVENNA: McKenna Gross*, Tristyn McCormick and Kooper Schirmer*

ST. EDWARD: Kelsey Alder, Emma Olson, Hailey Osantowski and Haley Klug

ST. LIBORY: Michael Buhrman, Robert Schwartz and Sara Schwartz*

ST. PAUL: Camryn Morgan and Tyler Swinarski

SCOTIA: Trevor Cargill and Reilly Young

SHELBY: Felicia Hein, Jamie Hopwood* and Madelyn Hopwood*

SHELTON: Kathleen Juhl

SILVER CREEK: Jamison Urkoski

SPALDING: Molly Carraher and Mariah Marisch

STROMSBURG: Katharine Kopetzky and Kjell Marsden

WOLBACH: Tristan Klein and Shaylee Schumacher

WOOD RIVER: Cole Arnett, Alyana Newell* and Lauren Thorp

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts