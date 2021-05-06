Wayne State College to award degrees May 8

WAYNE — Wayne State College will hold three graduation ceremonies on May 8 to celebrate Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 graduates.
Area students receiving degrees include:
ALBION: Eric Albers, master’s, school administration 7-12 and school adminstration-athletic administration; Angela French, bachelor’s, business administration/management; Mollie Morrow, master’s, counselor education/clinical mental health counseling; Joseph Rozeboom, bachelor’s, business administration/economics business administration/agri-business; Tanner Schafer, bachelor’s, business administration/finance.
ANSELMO: Bailey Coons, bachelor’s, psychology, sociology, criminal justice.
AURORA: Jared Glinn, bachelor’s, chemistry/health sciences; Jacob Janzen, bachelor’s, human service counseling, pre-law; Michael Ksiazek, master’s, school administration 7-12.
BENEDICT: Kori Siebert, bachelor’s, speech communication/organizational leadership & public relations, journalism promotion and media.
BRADSHAW: Erika Hinz, bachelor’s, life sciences/biology, environmental studies.
BROKEN BOW: Colten Eggleston, bachelor’s, computer science, music; MaKenna Lofgren, master’s, special education generalist; Harley Mohlman, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership.
CAIRO: Quinn Webb, bachelor’s, criminal justice, social sciences.
CENTRAL CITY: Bailey Hamer, bachelor’s, elementary education reading/writing PK-6.
DONIPHAN: Carol Fitzgerald, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership.
FULLERTON: Serena Baker, bachelor’s, criminal justice, social sciences; Miranda Jazwick, master’s, school administration PK-8; Katie Voichahoske, bachelor’s, chemistry/health sciences.
GENOA: Mathilda Fehringer, bachelor’s, elementary education reading/writing PK-6, English as a second language, PK-12 coaching; Justin Mohrmann, bachelor’s, mathematics education.
GIBBON: Gabriela Montanez, bachelor’s, life sciences/biology.
GILTNER: Chelsea Robinson, master’s, special education generalist.
GRAND ISLAND: Asia Berg, master’s, school counseling 7-12; Anya Covarrubias, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership/science education; Brenden Holling, bachelor’s, sport management and business administration; Keenan Ketteler, bachelor’s, industrial technology/construction management; Keo Rea Leiser, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership; Abigail Miller, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership; Aleta Thomas, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership; Kylie Vodehnal, bachelor’s, human service counseling, psychology.
HASTINGS: Whitney Brown, bachelor’s, criminal justice, sociology; Parker Fisbeck, bachelor’s, business administration/finance; Bethany Gydesen, bachelor’s, criminal justice, sociology.
HORDVILLE: Morgan Schulze, bachelor’s, family & consumer sciences, occupational education, work-based learning.
ORD: Jesse Rosberg, master’s, school administration PK-8.
PALMER: Linnea Vogel, bachelor’s, English language arts education, English as a second language PK-12.
PLEASANTON: Joshua Hughes, master’s, curriculum & instruction — instructional leadership.
PRIMROSE: Lyndsey Figgner, bachelor’s, human service counseling.
ST. EDWARD: Jonah Micek, bachelor’s, mathematics education, coaching; Kara Thompson, master’s, special education generalist.
SARGENT: Corinne Grint, bachelor’s, elementary education, special education generalist K-6, early childhood education PK-3.
SHELBY: Cory Waite, master’s, special education generalist.
SHELTON: Marcus Tofflemire, bachelor’s, speech communication/communication studies, business administration, public administration; Megan Tofflemire, bachelor’s, criminal justice, Spanish, pre-law.