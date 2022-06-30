Wayne State confers more than 600 degrees

WAYNE — Wayne State College hosted commencement ceremonies for graduate and undergraduate students on May 7 in the college’s historic Willow Bowl amphitheater.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele received the Alumni Achievement Award from the Wayne State Foundation during the undergraduate commencement ceremony. He graduated from Wayne State with a bachelor’s degree in pre-law studies in 1979.

Steele was born in Bassett and graduated from high school in Pierce. He attended Creighton University School of Law from 1981 until 1984, when he received his J.D. degree. Steele’s areas of practice of law include representing insurance companies, businesses, private individuals, and school districts.

Steele was elected to the Grand Island City Council in 2014. He was elected mayor of Grand Island in November 2018. As mayor, Steele has directed an historic amount of public works for his growing city. Additionally, he has worked with Wayne State to develop a cooperative education program, which will allow WSC students to take paid internships in Grand Island businesses during the students’ senior year. This program has enthusiastic support from Grand Island businesses because they want the opportunity to hire hard-working Wayne State students.

Steele and his wife, Liana, practice law at Steele Law Office in Grand Island. They have twin daughters, Leslie and Laura.

A total of 618 degrees were conferred by Wayne State President Marysz Rames. Those students receiving their degrees include 419 undergraduates and 199 graduate students. Graduate students earned their degrees from the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Science in Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, Counseling, and Education Specialist programs.

Area graduates include:

ALBION: Taylor Olnes, bachelor’s in Chemistry/Health Sciences; Nolan Vandenberg, master’s in Human Performance and Wellness Management

ANSLEY: Garrod Fernau, master’s in Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Social Sciences Education; Trent Scott, bachelor’s in Business Administration/Finance

AURORA: Henry Penner, bachelor’s in Business Administration/Management

BOELUS: Laethion Brown, master’s in School Administration/Educational Leadership PK-8

CENTRAL CITY: Colton Kohl, bachelor’s in Music/General Music

CLARKS: Madison Young, bachelor’s in Chemistry/Health Sciences

FULLERTON: Riggs Patton, bachelor’s in Life Sciences/Biology and Chemistry; Macy Voichahoske, bachelor’s in Psychology and Criminal Justice

GENOA: Caden Cruise, bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Psychology

GIBBON: David Benge, master’s in School Administration/Educational Leadership 7-12

GRAND ISLAND: Samantha Armstrong, bachelor’s in Business Administration/International Business Studies; Lauren Jacobson, bachelor’s in Human Service Counseling and Music; Matthew Meyer, bachelor’s in Computer Science; Abby Miller, bachelor’s in Geography, Geospatial Technology and Travel and Tourism; Jackson Richling, bachelor’s in Business Administration/Marketing and English; Brynn Sealock, bachelor’s in Chemistry/Health Sciences, Biology and Psychology

HASTINGS: Blake Aspen, bachelor’s in Political Science and Pre-Law; Shaelyn Confer, bachelor’s in Human Service Counseling; Christian Creech, bachelor’s in Business Administration/Marketing; Tami Pedersen, master’s in Business Administration

HENDERSON: Cheyenne Hiebner, bachelor’s in Family & Consumer Sciences

KEARNEY: Abigail Fong, master’s in School Administration/Educational Leadership PK-8

LOUP CITY: Josie Ference, bachelor’s in Psychology and Public and Global Health

ORD: Alex Farrens, bachelor’s in Sport Management

OSCEOLA: Caleb Green, master’s in Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Karlee Pinney, bachelor’s in Music/Vocal and Instrumental Music Education PK-12

PALMER: Trystan Bennett, bachelor’s in Mathematics/Applied-Computer Science and Theatre

SHELBY: Rylee Branting, bachelor’s in Elementary Education and Reading/Writing PK-6

STROMSBURG: Taylor Ostrom, bachelor’s in Early Childhood and Family Studies