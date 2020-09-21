What do you want to be when you grow up?

It is the infamous question. Before we are even old enough to fathom the length of our life after formal education, we are expected to know what we want to be when we grow up.
This heavy expectation that we understand which direction our life is going dictates the tunnel we choose to walk through, which classes we want to take and what activities we choose to participate in throughout the duration of high school. When I was a freshman, I didn’t realize the classes I took should help me with my future occupation. I didn’t realize the activities I participate in should create a resume that centers around my career.
The expectation that students and children decide what they want to be before they become who they want to be is a travesty that affects every young generation. It funnels our capacity into learning only what will be necessary for our future occupation instead of preparing us for our lives.
Our capabilities diminish and our minds never stretch because we are hardwired for one occupation. We are taught that this career is what we have to stick with for the rest of our lives. Switching careers takes money, time and effort, which are components of our lives that we lack.
When people ask me about my future career, it is hard to choose one because I don’t feel as if I should settle for a single occupation when the options are limitless. Some days I want to be a journalist who travels the world, other days I want to be a mathematician who explores the great unknown of numbers, other days I want to be a lawyer who fights for justice in an unjust world and there are still other days where I just want to sit on the couch and eat chips.
Yet, I feel as if I can never be all those things because there is very little leniency when switching careers. In addition, I can’t understand how I am supposed to tell someone that I don’t want to choose an occupation; I want to solve problems.
Instead of just becoming a journalist, I want to solve the problem of biased media reports. Instead of just becoming a mathematician, I want to solve mathematical problems that can be applied to create real-world solutions. Instead of just becoming a lawyer, I want to solve the problem of systematic injustice, creating real fairness and equality under the law.
My ambition in life is never to settle. I want to solve problems and jump from occupation to occupation because I am not the type of person who feels content in one place. However, there are people in this world who want one occupation. That is amazing as well, but we should never discount the people who aren’t sure how to answer that infamous question.
If you were to ask me what I want to be when I grow up, I might tell you a journalist because that occupation has always been at the forefront of my mind. However, there are so many other careers I want to explore and problems I want to solve.
Maybe, instead of asking that infamous question, we pose a different question for the next generation.
What problems do you want to solve?
Instead of confining the younger generation to a single occupation, we allow them to explore multiple problems. We don’t place the expectation on kids that they have to be a doctor or lawyer who goes through years of school only to find out that this was never their dream. Yet, there are people in this world who want to solve problems associated with the medical or law field, but they believe that less is expected of them.
In the end, I can’t answer the question about what I want to do when I grow up because I live in a rotating door of occupations. However, I can answer the question about the problems I want to solve. Because, honestly, the problems I notice in the world are far more important than the career I want to choose.
Asking my generation what problems they want to solve trains our minds to think unconventionally. It does not limit us to one set of occupations. It doesn’t allow our success to be determined by how prestigious or how lucrative our career is. It allows our generations and those who came after us to innovate, think and learn without having to be tethered down to the idea that we are nothing more than what we want to do when we grow up.
So, what problems do you want to solve?
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
