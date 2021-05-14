When words divide ... and actions bring us together again

Instead, we chose a different narrative.

We chose to tell a story written from the scope of the present rather than acknowledging the inevitable future. We saw what we wanted for a moment in time and that is all we lived for, forgetting about what life could be like in two weeks or even a whole year.

Our wildest dreams could never have imagined the pandemic droning on through the summer months, the cold winter and the fresh spring. A week or two was all we saw when we first imagined the disease’s effect, so we thought no further.

In some ways, we came together, and our ancestors will certainly condone our actions. In some ways, we chose to overcome our faults and end the divisiveness.

However, in the greater things, we failed.

The greater scope — the lens of history — will mention how our society’s compassion faltered in the moments it mattered the most. Some who needed assistance reached out only to return with empty hands for our hearts were cavernous and empty all the same.

Yet, in so many ways, our community has written a different story. I am proud of us — all of us.

No easy task