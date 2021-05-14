When words divide ... and actions bring us together again

Vaccines. Masks. COVID-19.
For the past year and a half, we have grown to know these words. They have marked parts of our lives with new patterns and routines. They have changed our perspectives and molded our goals. We have grown to know ourselves while quarantined, and we have not and most likely will never forget this part of our lives.
Yet, these words represent more than simply monotonous routines. They have become loaded words that carry political division, so divisive that the fabric uniting our nation unravels at the sound.
We have allowed these words to carry weight, but they are not significant in the ways they should be. No longer do they carry the tragic stories of individuals who have lost their lives or the millions more whose jobs and homes were compromised during this trying time.
Weight of division
Instead, these words carry a far different weight — not the weight of our stories but the weight of our division.
We have chosen to argue about vaccines and masks. We have chosen to fight a war rather than come together to face this storm with a united front.
In the annals of history that tell our stories, our ancestors won’t read about a pandemic that inflicted little damage on the nation because of our society’s interdependence, a connectivity strengthened by our dedication to each other.
Instead, we chose a different narrative.
We chose to tell a story written from the scope of the present rather than acknowledging the inevitable future. We saw what we wanted for a moment in time and that is all we lived for, forgetting about what life could be like in two weeks or even a whole year.
Our wildest dreams could never have imagined the pandemic droning on through the summer months, the cold winter and the fresh spring. A week or two was all we saw when we first imagined the disease’s effect, so we thought no further.
In some ways, we came together, and our ancestors will certainly condone our actions. In some ways, we chose to overcome our faults and end the divisiveness.
However, in the greater things, we failed.
The greater scope — the lens of history — will mention how our society’s compassion faltered in the moments it mattered the most. Some who needed assistance reached out only to return with empty hands for our hearts were cavernous and empty all the same.
Yet, in so many ways, our community has written a different story. I am proud of us — all of us.
No easy task
It was no easy task to set aside our lives and our differences. The initiatives we took and the chances we created are a part of our far less than futile efforts. Our nurses, doctors, residents and donors to the community were all part of the change we made, playing philanthropic roles with monetary and time donations.
The thread of history, even if it was only moments ago, already has been spun. We can’t reverse our mistakes and errors, but, thankfully, the history of our community is different.
Textbooks will tell stories woven in truth, but they can’t capture every individual truth and thread. They can’t always capture the small communities and stories because they often focus on the bigger picture, for that is all that fits in the frame.
Still, we must take a moment to recognize our efforts and to express gratitude for each other. In this past week, the New York Times recorded an average of eight daily cases in our area, a steep decline thanks to our community’s efforts.
Somehow, we managed to stay together, and our community is stronger because of it.
Donning masks and braving the tumultuous times, we volunteered and donated our time together, almost unaware of the change we were leaving on our community’s history. The textbooks of our nation may not tell our story, but we know the narrative is different because we chose to spin our own tale.
Thank you. To every person for all of their efforts, thank you.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.