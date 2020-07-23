The cancellation of the State Marching Contest and Festival and Harvest of Harmony leaves Grand Island Senior High with three marching band competitions still on its schedule.
The Islander marching band still is hoping to compete at an event in September at Kearney and two competitions in October at Lincoln. Band Director John Jacobs hasn’t heard anything about those events.
GISH supports the decisions made by the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association and Harvest of Harmony in “trying to keep everybody safe,” Jacobs said.
The Islander marching band still plans to perform at the school’s home football games this fall.
But officials are looking for other ways to let the musicians play.
“At Grand Island, we’ve decided we’re going to be creative if we need to, and find a way for the kids to participate in some sort of marching,” Jacobs said. “We don’t know what that’ll look like yet, but we’re looking at some options and figuring a way that we can salvage our season and give the kids a great experience.”
It’s far from official, but the Islanders may host their own event.
Everyone is approaching the COVID situation a little bit differently, Jacobs said. Some schools may have band, some may not.
But the opening up of the fall schedule may be a great opportunity to bring together bands large and small “and really just celebrate what all of the students are accomplishing through all of this,” Jacobs said.
If GISH does play host, it might be “a little more of a festival” than a competition, Jacobs said.
Even though it’s just a possibility, an event at Grand Island Senior High would work. “Because we certainly have the facilities to do it here,” Jacobs said.
GISH wraps up the first week of its band camp today. The 175 students will return to the football practice field for five more days next week.
The freshmen and section leaders reported Monday. Other musicians followed the next day.
“Things are going great,” Jacobs said. Absence, he said, “must make the heart grow fonder because the kids seem to be so happy to be back together and to be back at school. Man, they’ve been just a joy to work with this week.”
Jacobs, who is originally from Aurora, is in his second year at GISH. He came to Grand Island from Minden.
The GISH section leaders were chosen during the COVID-19 lockdown.
About a month ago, the school got the go-ahead to bring 25 students into the band room at a time. Jacobs assembled the section leaders to teach “them how to teach the show,” he said.
During band camp, the section leaders are finding “corners of the football field to teach their sections,” Jacobs said. “They have been very mature about it.”
Instruction of the band students continued during the quarantine.
In talking about band festivals this fall, Jacobs said that plans were tentative because of the coronavirus.
“That can all change tomorrow,” he said Wednesday.
It did.
