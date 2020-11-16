Your 2 cents are as valuable as mine

If I am giving “my 2 cents” about something, I am prefacing a statement that will include my opinion, but I am trying to lessen the impact that the statement will have by only valuing it at 2 cents. When a person uses this idiom, they are placing a value of 2 cents on an opinion, a value that often fluctuates from person to person and how they view an opinion.
For instance, 2 cents is often used to lessen the impact of an opinion because a person is valuing it at only 2 cents instead of something higher, like a dollar. However, I don’t want to talk about the value we place on our own statements; I want to talk about the value we place on the statements others make.
I believe we do it almost unconsciously, placing values on opinions because they correspond with what you want to hear. If someone makes a statement that supports your own opinion, you naturally give their statement a dollar or two. However, if someone states an opinion that is equally credible but blatantly disagrees with our own beliefs, we tend to give them just a few cents.
We hardly value statements we disagree with, discrediting not only the opinion but the individual as well. Instantly, we begin to consider the individual less worthy and their value immediately decreases, a directly proportional fall in the graph that depicts the value of our opinions.
Instead of allowing a credible opinion that we disagree with determine the value of the person’s statement, we need to consider how it may impact our own opinion. Opinions should be fickle, changing as more information is received. Beliefs and values are less prone to change, but our opinions should still be open to new information and ideas.
Listening to others with an open heart and mind as well as understanding there are more than just two sides to an argument can leave us more educated than when we discredited an opinion before we allowed the other person to speak.
When you hear a new stance on an issue, it is easy to discredit it. Sometimes, it is hard for me to listen to an opposing argument because it almost entirely discredits my opinion. However, you have to keep searching for information and allowing your mind to expand.
If an opinion is supported by evidence and does not demean an individual, it is valid and deserves your attention. As easy as it is, we should never close our eyes and ears to another person and their opinion.
Another common saying is “a penny for your thoughts,” but it is time for our world, metaphorically speaking, to stop paying just a penny for someone’s thoughts or discrediting a person’s opinions as just “2 cents.” Our opinions are worthy of so much more.
The freedom to speak our mind is better than the comfort of avoiding the discussion altogether. We need to live in a culture where discussion is normalized. We need to live in a world where someone’s opinions are not shunned because they are different. We need to live in a world where we don’t discount the value of an opinion or the person who holds the opinion simply because they disagree with our stance.
An educated mind should be able to listen to all opinions without mockery, taking into account the evidence and facts that make the opinion credible.
There will never be two minds that perfectly agree on every issue, so why do we keep tricking ourselves into believing that we can’t speak our minds or that our opinions are of any less value?
I want to listen to your words, and I know your opinion is worth more than a few pennies or a few dollars. Our minds are limitless expanses dedicated completely to thought, and our opinions, likewise, are not limited to a value placed on it by someone else.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
