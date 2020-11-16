Your 2 cents are as valuable as mine

If I am giving “my 2 cents” about something, I am prefacing a statement that will include my opinion, but I am trying to lessen the impact that the statement will have by only valuing it at 2 cents. When a person uses this idiom, they are placing a value of 2 cents on an opinion, a value that often fluctuates from person to person and how they view an opinion.

For instance, 2 cents is often used to lessen the impact of an opinion because a person is valuing it at only 2 cents instead of something higher, like a dollar. However, I don’t want to talk about the value we place on our own statements; I want to talk about the value we place on the statements others make.

I believe we do it almost unconsciously, placing values on opinions because they correspond with what you want to hear. If someone makes a statement that supports your own opinion, you naturally give their statement a dollar or two. However, if someone states an opinion that is equally credible but blatantly disagrees with our own beliefs, we tend to give them just a few cents.

We hardly value statements we disagree with, discrediting not only the opinion but the individual as well. Instantly, we begin to consider the individual less worthy and their value immediately decreases, a directly proportional fall in the graph that depicts the value of our opinions.