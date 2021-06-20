Youth Note: Broken Bow student selected as delegate for youth summit

Abigail Wiiest, a student at Broken Bow High School, has been selected as a national youth delegate to the 2021 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

Wiiest will be part of a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate Aug. 1-6 in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.