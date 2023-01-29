Youth Notes - Jan. 29

Poems selected for Poetry & Music Project

OMAHA — Opera Omaha has announced the selection of 16 poems for the 2022-23 Poetry & Music Project. These original poems, written by Nebraska students in third through 12th grades were selected from a pool of 135 submissions from 117 poets across 14 Nebraska counties.

Area students with poems selected include “Un Corps” by Addison Bryant, Anselmo-Merna Public School; and “I am not Alone” by Lucie Lautenschlager, Palmer Public School.

Chosen poems will be set to music by professional composers Gabrielle Herbst and J.E. Hernández, both recent alumni of The American Opera Project Composers & the Voice program. This spring, poets will further develop their pieces in music workshops with the composers by collaborating in the behind-the-scenes artistic process.

Students were asked to write in connection to the theme for this year’s project, “Finding Your Voice.” Within this larger idea were sub-themes: Joy, Transformation, Creativity, Empathy, and Overcoming Obstacles. All 135 submitted poems will be included in the Poetry & Music Project book which will be distributed to all poets, teachers, concert audience, and available online in May.

Their completed works will be performed by an Opera Omaha artist and students from University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music, premiering at a free live concert on May 7 at the Benson Theatre.

Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named six area students as January Teenagers and Students of the Month.

Aurora Middle School students, seventh-grader Dillon Karr and eighth-grader Keri Wagoner, and Northwest ninth-graders Liam Hinrikus and Emily Spehs were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Gabe Holmes and Lydia Vlcek were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Students of the Year recipients.