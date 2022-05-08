Youth Notes: 4-H members take part in Fine Arts Night

Hall County 4-H youth competed in speech and talent events at the 4-H Fine Arts Night on April 26 at the Hornady-Marshall Theater in College Park.

In the Public Speaking portion, Clover Kid (age 5-7) and Novice Division speakers (age 8-9) can read a poem or tell a story. In the Junior (age 8-9), Intermediate (age 10-13) and Senior divisions (age 14+), speakers prepare an original speech about 4-H. Public service announcements are 30 or 60 seconds and focus on promoting 4-H.

Public speaking

Intermediate Speech (4-H age 10-13): Adrian Svitak, “4-H Hall County Fair,” Champion, purple; Kade Kosmicki, “Right on Target,” Reserve, blue; and Travis Svitak, “4-H Sew Crazy Sewing Club,” blue.

Junior Speech (4-H age 8-9): Jaylee Hatt, “The 4 H’s,” Champion, purple; and Brianna Powell, “What the 4-H Pledge Means to Me,” Reserve, blue.

Hall County 4-H Speech trophies were sponsored by: Schafer Family, Roger & Liana Steele, and Flagle Trucking, Inc. Fonner Park sponsors special cash awards for top competitors.

Speech contestants in the Intermediate and Senior Divisions receiving a purple may go on to participate in State Speech held June 24th at UNL East Campus.

Talent show

Senior Division (4-H age 14-18): Kaylee Powell, jazz dance solo, Champion, purple.

Intermediate Division (4-H age 10-13): Adrian Svitak, piano/vocal solo, Best of Show, purple; Travis Svitak, piano/vocal solo, blue; AND Luke Powell, saxophone solo, blue.

Junior Division (4-H age 8-9): James Hageman, ukulele solo, Best of Show, purple; and Jaylee Hatt, piano solo, blue.

Duet/Group Division: Kaylee and Brianna Powell, lyrical dance duet, Best of Show, purple; and Adrian and Travis Svitak, piano/guitar/vocal duet, purple.

Hall County Best in Show trophies were sponsored by Eberl Plumbing & Drain. Fonner Park also sponsors special cash awards for top competitors. Beth Andrews was the judge for both the public speaking contest and the talent show.

Hall County 4-H members interested in participating in future 4-H Fine Arts Nights should contact LaDonna Obermiller, 4-H Extension Assistant, at the Hall County Extension Office, 308-385-5088.

Area students compete in FFA speaking event

LINCOLN — Awards were presented to 22 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on April 8. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event was part of the State FFA Convention.

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

Third place went to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central FFA Chapter who received a medal and check for $75.

Area students receiving medals in the competition were Brynn Weeks of Hastings St. Cecilia, silver; and Matthew Cox and Abby Hulinsky of Arcadia, bronze.