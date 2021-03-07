 Skip to main content
Youth Notes: Area students among Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards recipients

HASTINGS — Hastings College will recognize 19 outstanding young writers from across Nebraska as an affiliate of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards during a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.

Award recipients from grades 7-12 will be recognized during the virtual ceremony. Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention works will be available in a publication from Hastings College Press.

Area students receiving Silver Key awards are Tyson “Harley” Pappas of Hastings, Science Fiction and Fantasy, and Lydia Vlcek of Chapman, Short Story.

