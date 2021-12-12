Youth Notes: Central Catholic student earns academic honor

Jacob Stegman, a junior at Grand Island Central Catholic, has been recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars.
He is the son of Mark and Melissa Stegman.
The Society, formed in 2002, recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by James W. Lewis, co-founder and president of the National Society of High School Scholars.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder, Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Jacob has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” Lewis said in a news release. “Jacob is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”