Youth Notes: Centura student places second in FBLA national competition

Faith McDonald of Rockville, Centura High School FBLA’s 2021-22 president, placed second in public speaking at the National FBLA Conference.

McDonald qualified for the competition by receiving first place at Nebraska FBLA’s Spring Conference. She competed via Zoom twice during the month of June. On July 2, she took the virtual stage at Nationals, receiving second place for a speech she wrote on the FBLA Goal, “Strengthen the confidence of students in themselves and their work.”

In her speech, McDonald told the story of how last summer, she volunteered to take over the Backpack Program from her Aunt Marcia, making it an FBLA project. She ordered, organized and delivered food each week for 50-55 Centura students. She quickly realized she couldn’t do this on her own, and after asking for assistance, several students jumped in to help the program succeed. They did this by bringing food to school for the annual food drive, building shelves, stocking shelves, and organizing and delivering food. McDonald also networked with the United Way, Food Bank for the Heartland and Project Hunger, in order to receive goods to stock the food pantry.