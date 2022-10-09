Youth Notes: Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has begun its student recognition program for the 2022-23 school year.

Five area students were named as September Teenagers and Students of the Month.

Northwest ninth-graders Marcus Luevano and Savannah Wilson, and Londyn Teahon, an eighth-grade student at Aurora Public Schools, were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Andrew Pearson and Madison Mendoza were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.

In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients, and two Student of the Year recipients.