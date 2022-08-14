Youth Notes: Environmental calendar to feature student artwork

The artwork of 13 Nebraska students — including three from Central Nebraska — will be featured in the 2023 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.

The students whose submissions were selected for the 2023 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the State Capitol on Aug. 5, where they were honored by Lt. Governor Mike Foley and NDEE Deputy Director Kara Valentine.

Among those honored were: Daniel Wuert, a fourth-grade student from Central Valley Elementary School in Scotia; and Leah Zangger and Edee Sanders, sixth-grade students from Ord Elementary School in Ord

To receive a free copy of the calendar, email the NDEE public information office at NDEE.moreinfo@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2186.