Youth Notes: Fischer announces military academy nominations for Class of 2027

LINCOLN — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

On that list are Charles McGinnis of Central City and Grant Nielsen of Archer; McGinnis was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy, while Nielsen was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy.

“Today, I’m proud to announce my nominees for our nation’s military service academies,” Fischer said. “Each of these talented young individuals have proven themselves to be exceptional students in the classroom and dedicated leaders in their communities. I know that they will represent Nebraska and our country with honor.”

