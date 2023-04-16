Northwest students among emerging writers, artists contest winners

KEARNEY — A dozen high school students were recently recognized as winners of the third annual Nebraska Emerging Writers and Artists Contest.

The competition was created by the Phi Eta Sigma freshman honor society at the University of Nebraska at Kearney to promote literacy and creative activity among young people. It’s co-sponsored by the UNK Writing Center, American Democracy Project, Sigma Tau Delta English honor society, Phi Alpha Theta history honor society and UNK Art Society.

Open to any Nebraska high schooler, the contest called for submissions of essays, poems, short stories and artwork using this year’s theme, “Nebraska’s Untold Stories,” as inspiration.

Two Northwest students were honored for their essay entries. Jacey Knapp earned first place (and $100) with the entry, “History of Fort Robinson.” Annaliese Anderson took third place ($50) for her entry, “POWs in Nebraska.”

Winners were selected through a blind review process by committees composed of UNK undergraduate students and led by Kenny Mitchell (poetry), Cassidy Johnson (short story), Delaney Tracy (essay) and Clarissa Paltz (art). The winning students are invited to share their work April 28 during the language and literature conference hosted by the UNK Department of English.

Area students earn FFA speaking awards

LINCOLN — Awards were presented to 32 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on March 31. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event was part of the State FFA Convention last month in Lincoln.

Central Nebraska students receiving medals were:

GOLD: Maria Moseman, Riverside; and Melany Priester, Boone Central

SILVER: Copeland Carstens, Pleasanton; Austin Rumbeck, Amherst; and Maddie Thober, Riverside

BRONZE: Holten Carstens, Pleasanton

Each contestant was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named six area students as March Teenager and Student of the Month. Aurora Middle School eighth-grader Emma Hillmanl and Northwest ninth-graders Khale Daniel and Audrey Svoboda were named Teenagers of the Month.

Northwest seniors Eternity Mueller, Audrianna Wiseman and Levi Ottman were named Students of the Month.

The Elks Lodge recognizes students in Grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and Grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff.

Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards. In May 2023, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenager of the Year recipients and two Student of the Year recipients.