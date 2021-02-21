 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Notes for Sunday, Feb. 21
0 comments

Youth Notes for Sunday, Feb. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sasse names winners of statewide photography contest

Several Grand Island area students have been chosen as winners of a statewide photography contest conducted by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.

Winners include Aubrey Olsufka, Briannah Christensen and Kaitlin Petermann, all Westridge Middle School students; Caleb Vokes, Northwest High School; and Sam Reagan, Reagan Academy.

Sasse invited students from across the state to submit images of Nebraska scenery. The winning photographs will be printed and displayed in one of his four Nebraska offices.

Area students chosen as Nebraska Young Artist Award winners

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater and film, and emerging media arts.

Sixty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 7 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail and will be recognized on the Hixson-Lied College’s social media on April 7.

Area students among the winners include:

Anna Lindstrom of Broken Bow, visual arts; Madaline McDaniel of Glenvil, Adams Central High, visual arts; and Josiah Rose of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High, visual arts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts