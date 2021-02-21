Youth Notes for Sunday, Feb. 21

Sasse names winners of statewide photography contest

Several Grand Island area students have been chosen as winners of a statewide photography contest conducted by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.

Winners include Aubrey Olsufka, Briannah Christensen and Kaitlin Petermann, all Westridge Middle School students; Caleb Vokes, Northwest High School; and Sam Reagan, Reagan Academy.

Sasse invited students from across the state to submit images of Nebraska scenery. The winning photographs will be printed and displayed in one of his four Nebraska offices.

Area students chosen as Nebraska Young Artist Award winners

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater and film, and emerging media arts.