Youth Notes for Sunday, Jan. 10
Collins Porter of Grand Island is a new junior member of the American Angus Association. Junior members of the organization are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

