Collins Porter of Grand Island is a new junior member of the American Angus Association. Junior members of the organization are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
Youth Notes for Sunday, Jan. 10
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a student at Grand Island Senior High, I have the privilege to be a part of the Varsity Show Choir, which has always been a fun activity, a…
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas last spring and summer have been announced by the univer…
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.