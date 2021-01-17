Youth Notes for Sunday, Jan. 17

Two area students are among those nominated by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to U.S. military academies for the Class of 2025. Gage Long of Grand Island has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy. Thomas Stevens of Ord has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
