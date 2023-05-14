Elks Lodge host Youth Recognition Night

The Grand Island Elks Lodge hosted Youth Recognition Night on May 1.

More than 140 students and parents attended. Students recognized included scholarship winners, Teenagers and Students of the Month, Eagle Ccouts, local winners of the Soccer and Hoop Shoot contests, and ROTC cadets. ROTC Color Guard posted the colors.

Eighth-grader Keri Wagoner and seventh-grader Dillon Karr, students of Aurora Middle School, were named Teenagers of the Year.

Elizabeth Morrow and Levi Ottman, Northwest High School seniors, were named Students of the Year.

Max Mendez was named ROTC Cadet of the Year.

Nebraska Press Association Foundation awards scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Press Association Foundation has announced the winners of its 2023 high school and collegiate scholarships. This year, three high school students and one college student were selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Two area high school students — Emma Bullerman of Aurora and Claire Coulter of Ravenna — earned scholarships.

Bullerman will graduate from Aurora High School this month. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying journalism. She is the daughter of Michelle and Mike Bullerman of Aurora.

Coulter will graduate from Ravenna High School. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha, studying journalism. She is the daughter of Liz and Jeff Coulter of Ravenna.

Under the established Foundation guidelines, scholarship applicants must be Nebraska high school graduates who will be enrolled, either as incoming freshmen or upper classmen, at a Nebraska-based or out-of-state college or university, with a specific interest or major in community journalism or agricultural communications.