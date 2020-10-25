 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Notes for Sunday, Oct. 25
0 comments

Youth Notes for Sunday, Oct. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ericka Shaffer of Aurora is one of the winners of a $2,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan in the nationwide NEST 529 Summer Fun Photo Contest. Families submitted summer-themed photos of their children 10 years old and younger and 10 children were chosen randomly to receive the savings accounts.

Hastings College hosted 32 teams and more than 160 students virtually this year for the fifth annual Hastings College Mural Day on Oct. 7. Area high schools that participated include Adams Central High School of Hastings, Amherst Public School, Broken Bow High School, Doniphan-Trumbull High School, Gibbon High School, Hampton Public Schools, Kenesaw High School, Northwest High School of Grand Island, Ord High School, Ravenna Public Schools, Silver Lake High School and St. Paul High School.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts