Youth Notes for Sunday, Sept. 13

Local 4-H’er competes in livestock show
Hall County 4-H’er Callie Collins exhibited the champion and third-place market goats and the third-place market lamb Aug. 15 at the Loup Valley Livestock Challenge in Ord. In addition, she placed third in sheep showmanship.
Collins’ awards were donated by Green Plains, Elanco and Bayer Crop Science. The Livestock Challenge is open to purple ribbon-winning livestock from Nebraska county fairs west of Highway 281.
Collins will also receive a $500 scholarship provided by Jeff and Gaylord Boilesen of the Parts Bin NAPA Stores in Ord and St. Paul.
Area students’ environmental artwork to be featured in 2021 calendar
The artwork of three area students will be featured in the 2021 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar.
The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.
Each month, the calendar features one of 12 winning environmental posters. The entry on the cover was submitted by Erin Gegg, a sixth-grade student from Shelton Public Schools in Shelton.
Also included in the calendar are posters by Dylan Kalvelage, a ninth-grade student from Hastings High Schoo in Hastings, and Mercy Mae McDonald, a third-grade student from Centura Public Schools in Cairo.
