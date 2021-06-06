Youth Notes; Grand Island Central Catholic graduate receives $10,000 scholarship

Grand Island Central Catholic graduate John Partington has been awarded the D.J.’s Hero Award, which includes a $10,000 scholarship. The award was presented Wednesday at The Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon in Omaha. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall and wants to work as a sound engineer.

Born with Escobar Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the joints and muscles and causes stuttering, Partington has endured more than 15 surgeries. He played drums and guitar as a member of his school’s marching band, jazz band and pep band, in addition to composing music and singing.

He also volunteered dozens of hours each spring to assist with lighting, music and sound for the annual musical production and regularly volunteers to help with community cleanup and beautification projects and to assist at weekly church services.

Two area high school rodeo athletes finish as valedictorians

Among the Nebraska State High School Rodeo athletes who graduated in May, Dalton Kunkee of Callaway and Dean Schroder of Taylor both finished as valedictorians of their high school classes and have received scholarships to begin their college education this fall.