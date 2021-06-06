Youth Notes; Grand Island Central Catholic graduate receives $10,000 scholarship

Grand Island Central Catholic graduate John Partington has been awarded the D.J.’s Hero Award, which includes a $10,000 scholarship. The award was presented Wednesday at The Salvation Army’s D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon in Omaha. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall and wants to work as a sound engineer.
Born with Escobar Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the joints and muscles and causes stuttering, Partington has endured more than 15 surgeries. He played drums and guitar as a member of his school’s marching band, jazz band and pep band, in addition to composing music and singing.
He also volunteered dozens of hours each spring to assist with lighting, music and sound for the annual musical production and regularly volunteers to help with community cleanup and beautification projects and to assist at weekly church services.
Two area high school rodeo athletes finish as valedictorians
Among the Nebraska State High School Rodeo athletes who graduated in May, Dalton Kunkee of Callaway and Dean Schroder of Taylor both finished as valedictorians of their high school classes and have received scholarships to begin their college education this fall.
Throughout high school, Kunkee, son of Dean and Angie Kunkee, was involved in FFA, one-act plays, speech, National Honor Society, football and wrestling. He will attend McCook Community College with full tuition paid, thanks to an academic scholarship.
In high school rodeo, he competes in the team roping and steer wrestling and is scheduled to make his fourth trip to the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo again this year, as he’s ranked in the Top 10 in both of his events. He is a 2021 recipient of the Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship.
Schroder, the son of John and Belinda Schroder of Taylor, graduated from Loup County High School with a 4.0 GPA. He played football for four years and wrestled for three. He was involved in student council, FFA, and the National Honor Society.
He has earned a President’s Scholarship to Chadron State College, where he will rodeo collegiately and work toward a rangeland management degree.
In high school rodeo, he was a saddle bronc rider and a team roper and qualified for the state finals all three years. He’s on track to be in Hastings for the state finals rodeo June 17-19 as well.