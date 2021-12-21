Youth Notes: Grand Island Elks Lodge honors local students

The Grand Island Elks Lodge has named six area students as November’s Teenager and Student of the Month. The names of the students and their schools are.
TEENAGERS OF THE MONTH: Elise Rush, seventh grade, 1-R School; Evelyn Keller, ninth grade, Northwest High School; Sam Dinkelman, ninth grade, Northwest High School; and Savanna James, eighth grade, Aurora Middle School.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Danyka Galvan and Gibson Kennedy, both seniors at Northwest High School.
The Elks Lodge recognizes students in grades 7-9 as Teenagers of the Month and grades 10-12 as Students of the Month. Students are nominated by school principals, counselors and teachers or other school staff. Students are nominated based on academic performance, school and community activities and volunteer work. All students recognized are presented a certificate, and their schools are notified of the awards.
In May 2022, the Elks Lodge will choose two Teenagers of the Year recipients and two Student of the Year recipients.
Symposium provides youth with leadership skills and career opportunities in beef industry
LINCOLN — The 17th annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium was Nov. 19-21 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Animal Science Complex.
Eight $500 scholarships from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources were presented. Scholarship recipients from central Nebraska are: Jaylea Pope, Ravenna; Dustin Andreason, St. Edward; Noah Summers, Gibbon; Braden Benes, Albion; and Emily Samuelson, Palmer.
This year, the symposium began with acclimating students to the beef industry. Attendees kicked off the symposium with an introduction to the beef industry from Bryan Reiling, associate professor of livestock production and management. After, participants had the opportunity to engage with industry professionals with programming related to beef production, carcass value and breakdown, beef palatability and flavor, nutritional value and food safety.
The symposium connected youth from across Nebraska and beyond to introduce them to career opportunities and current issues in the beef industry, as well as offer education and practice in the use of leadership skills. Forty-three high school students from Nebraska and three additional states including Arizona, Kansas and Minnesota were in attendance this year. Since 2004, 680 students have participated in the event.