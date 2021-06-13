Youth Notes: Grand Island students participate in Masonic All-Star Marching Band

LINCOLN — Three Grand Island Senior High students were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed June 5 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

Participating were Corbin Bergmeier, son of Josh and Sebrina Bergmeieer; Ben Folkers, son of Angela and Michael Folkers and Ryan Sodomka, son of Dan and Laurie Sodomka.

Bergmeier and Sodomka received scholarships from Ashlar Lodge No. 33. Folkers received a scholarship from Karan Birdsall and Bruce Baker, Grand Chapter OES. The scholarships covered the cost of the camp.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting June 1, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave its first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on June 4, then led the Shrine Bowl Parade in Kearney on June 5.

It also performed the pre-game national anthem and during halftime of the 61st Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.