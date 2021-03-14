Youth Notes: Grand Island students sweep state Poison Prevention Week Poster Contest

Three students in Diane Meyer’s fifth-grade classroom at Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island are the winners in the annual Poison Prevention Week Poster Contest sponsored by the Nebraska Regional Poison Center and the National Safety Council in Omaha.

Abigail Rempe is the first-place winner. Her poster will be highlighted and shared on two electronic billboards in Grand Island this month. The NRPC said that her poster illustrated the message about how to “Choose Poison Prevention” by keeping poisons locked up and away from children.

Placing second was Yeni Jacinto Raymundo, followed by Cristobal Hernandez Andrade in third place.

National Poison Prevention Week will be observed March 21-27. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the students will not be recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the state Capitol this year.