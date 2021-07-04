Youth Notes: Hall County 4-H members compete in district horse shows

District 4-H horse shows were held recently in five locations across the state.

Hall County 4-H’ers attended the district shows in Columbus, Burwell, McCook and Lincoln. These competitions are an opportunity for youth to showcase what they have learned through their 4-H horse project area and practice good sportsmanship.

Youth who earn purple or blue ribbons at district are then qualified to enter the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Exposition set for July 10-11 in Grand Island.

Results listed are for area competitors only.

In Columbus, Katelyn Turek eared red ribbons in elementary barrel racing and western horsemanship, and a white ribbon in elementary pole bending. She also earned a red ribbon in junior hunter under saddle and a white ribbon in junior ranch pleasure. Anna Hanquist earned a blue ribbon in junior under saddle and a red ribbon in junior western horsemanship.

Chloe Brown earned purple ribbons in senior hunt seat equitation (reserve), senior hunt under saddle (champion), senior western horsemanship (reserve), and senior western pleasure (reserve). Kenya Nagel earned purple ribbons in senior ranch pleasure (reserve) and senior western horsemanship. Jamie Nissen earned a purple ribbon in senior ranch pleasure and a blue ribbon in senior western horsemanship.