Youth Notes: Local Elks Lodge honors area students

Grand Island Elks Lodge 604 has named Kyla Sybrandts, Rylan Bartek, Hailey Price and Clayton Turek as its Teenagers and Students of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
Sybrandts is a freshman at Northwest High School in Grand Island.
Bartek is an eighth-grader at Aurora Middle School.
Price is a senior at Northwest High School in Grand Island.
Turek is a junior at Wood River Rural School.
Following are the students who were named Teenager and Student of the Month this year:
October 2020: Mikayla Kuhn, freshman, Northwest High School; Coebin Bogner, freshman, Northwest High School; Areya Starke, senior, Northwest High School; Chase Glover, junior, Northwest High School.
November 2020: Alyssa Medlin, freshman, Northwest High School; Macie Peters, freshman, Wood River High School; Cooper Ewoldt, freshman, Northwest High School; Kobe Costilla, sophomore, Northwest High School; Kian Botts, sophomore, Northwest High School.
December 2020: Kyla Sybrandts, freshman, Northwest High School; Wyatt Knapp, freshman, Northwest High School; Hailee Kozakiewicz, sophomore, Northwest High School; Clayton Turek, junior, Wood River High School; Tyler Zeman, junior, Northwest High School.
January 2021: Kadence Davidson, eighth grade, Wood River Rural School; Emily Erickson, senior, Aurora High School; Caden Carlson, junior, Aurora High School.
February 2021: Jenna Hudnall, freshman, Northwest High School; Nathan Carkoski, freshman, Northwest High School; Hailey Price, senior, Northwest High School; Brady Kool, sophomore, Northwest High School.
March 2021: Rylan Bartek, eighth grade, Aurora Middle School; Alec Sundberg, freshman, Northwest High School; Bethany Hulinsky, freshman, Northwest High School; Alexis Julesgard, junior, Northwest High School; Brady Baasch, senior, Northwest High School.
April 2021: Christian Alvarez, seventh grade, Aurora Middle School; Maci Miles, freshman, Northwest High School; Alyssa Earl, senior, Northwest High School; Payton King, senior, Northwest High School.
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture names Cedar Rapids student as Jurgens Scholar
CURTIS — Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids received a $1,000 Glenn Jurgens Memorial Scholarship for 2020-2021 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The scholarship is in honor of Professor Jurgens who taught at NCTA and its predecessor institutions of UNSTA and UNSA.
Zentner is a sophomore who will return to NCTA next fall and are set to graduate in 2022.
Zentner is majoring in livestock industry management with a certificate in equine training management. On campus, she serves as a resident assistant, is a member of the ranch horse team, and is active in campus clubs and gives visiting students campus tours as an NCTA Ambassador. She is an officer with the NCTA Student Senate and is one of two student representatives serving on the NCTA Dean’s Council.