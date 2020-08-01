Creighton Harrington of Loup City is one of 10 students nationwide chosen to receive GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarships this year. Harrington will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years toward college tuition and room and board.

She will be attending Chadron State College in the fall, pursuing the pre-med track.

A star athlete, she has been a part of or captained the volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and track and field teams. Vice president of the student council, she was a state medalist on the speech team, state champion of FFA, president of the National Honor Society and ensemble leader for a one-act play production.

