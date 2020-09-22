Youth Notes: Nebraska Department of Agriculture announces winners in annual poultry photo contest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest open to 4-H and FFA members from around the state.

“NDA’s poultry photo contest gives 4-H and FFA members a chance to show us some of the many different breeds and varieties of poultry found in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We appreciate these 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent working with their show birds to take these colorful and creative photos.”

NDA will showcase the winning photos online in a calendar format and in materials promoting biosecurity measures that backyard poultry owners should take to keep their flocks healthy.

Area students who submitted winning photos are: Montana Bridger of Fullerton, Rylie Bruha of Comstock and Paige Horn of Fullerton.

NDA staff members judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.

The winning photographs can be viewed on the NDA website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.