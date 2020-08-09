Youth Notes
Jordan Muirhead of Grand Island, a 2020 Northwest High School graduate, has been awarded the $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Muirhead, the daughter of Penny and Craig Muirhead, was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter CK — the oldest of the six P.E.O. chapters in Grand Island. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying chemical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.