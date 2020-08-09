Youth Notes

Jordan Muirhead of Grand Island, a 2020 Northwest High School graduate, has been awarded the $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Muirhead, the daughter of Penny and Craig Muirhead, was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter CK — the oldest of the six P.E.O. chapters in Grand Island. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying chemical engineering.

Tags

Load comments