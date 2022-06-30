Youth Notes: Northwest student earns gold medal in national contest

Ella Lorenz, a sophomore at Northwest High School, has been awarded a national gold medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

She earned the award for her paper sculpture, “Quills.” Her art teacher is Beau Studley, who also won an award as her teacher.

Lorenz is one of 13 national medal winners from Nebraska and the only one from this area. She will travel to New York City this month to accept her medal at Carnegie Hall.

More than 100,000 students, from across the country, submitted more than 260,000 works of art and writing to the 2022 Scholastic Awards. The jury panel consisted of some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts who judged based on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Several other Northwest students entered the contest. Earning Gold Keys were Ella Lorenz, Maddie Stratman and Alexis Visnaw. Molly Price earned a Silver Key; and Lennon Pfenning, Lydia Vlcek and Ella Lorenz earned honorable mentions.

Custer County announces 4-H activities scholarship recipients

BROKEN BOW — Ava Williams of Broken Bow, Haley Wells of Merna, Grace Cantrell of Anselmo, and Jaide Chandler of Anselmo are recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by the Custer County 4-H Activities.

Chancey Hoblyn-Bitter of Mason is the recipient of a $250 scholarship awarded by the Custer County 4-H Activities. They will each be awarded the scholarship funds at the time they each enter their second semester of post-secondary education.

Williams is the daughter of Greg and Tara Williams of Broken Bow. Wells is the daughter of Mark and Kristy Wells of Merna. Cantrell is the daughter of Kyle and Gina Cantrell of Anselmo. Chandler is the daughter of Jason and Connie Chandler of Anselmo. Hoblyn-Bittner is the daughter of Shain Bittner and Donna Hoblyn-Bittner of Mason City.

4-H Foundation names 2022 scholarship winners

LINCOLN — The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced its 2022 Scholarship Winners. These 4-H’ers are commended for their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.

Area scholarship winners include: Madison Hirschmann, Howard County; Jaden Russell, Adams County; and Cassidy Aycock and Hailey Hanneman, Hamilton County

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation provides up to $22,000 worth of scholarships each year to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H.

The 2023 Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application will be released in Fall 2022 and is to be submitted by Jan. 15, 2023.

For more information regarding scholarships, go to ne4hfoundation.org/scholarships/ or email Foundation Relations Coordinator, Lindsay Shearer lshearer2@unl.edu.