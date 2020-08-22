Youth Notes: Rep. Smith convenes 2020 Youth Advisory Council

Members of Rep. Adrian Smith’s 2020-2021 Youth Advisory Council attended their first meeting via Zoom with Brown Sheep Co. of Mitchell on Aug. 18.
Council members from Central Nebraska include Katherine Holcomb of Broken Bow, Broken Bow Public Schools; Hayden Price of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic; Christian Wiegert of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High School; and Ashley Bruha of Comstock, Ord Public Schools.
The Youth Advisory Council is a forum for 3rd District high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts, and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
It is open to juniors and seniors who are selected through an application process in the spring.