Youth Notes: Smith and Wiemers to attend virtual Cornhusker Girls State

Emma Smith and Haley Wiemers, juniors at Grand Island Senior High, will be attending Cornhusker Girls State.

Cornhusker Girls State is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments work. The 2021 program will be held virtually June 13-18.

Smith is the daughter of Chad and Amanda Smith and is endorsed by Grand Island Senior High. She has received academic honors the last three years and will be a member of the National Honor Society with the class of 2022. She is involved in Ultimate Image Varsity Show Choir, Chamber Singers, district music participant, GISH musicals and athletic training.

She has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference, Capital Forum on America’s Future, and SkillsUSA Mid-America Leadership Conference. She is involved with the Youth Philanthropy Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth Leadership Tomorrow and is a member of the Community Youth Council. Other activities include being an active member of Third City Christian Church.