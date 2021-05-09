Youth Notes: Smith and Wiemers to attend virtual Cornhusker Girls State

Emma Smith and Haley Wiemers, juniors at Grand Island Senior High, will be attending Cornhusker Girls State.
Cornhusker Girls State is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments work. The 2021 program will be held virtually June 13-18.
Smith is the daughter of Chad and Amanda Smith and is endorsed by Grand Island Senior High. She has received academic honors the last three years and will be a member of the National Honor Society with the class of 2022. She is involved in Ultimate Image Varsity Show Choir, Chamber Singers, district music participant, GISH musicals and athletic training.
She has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference, Capital Forum on America’s Future, and SkillsUSA Mid-America Leadership Conference. She is involved with the Youth Philanthropy Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth Leadership Tomorrow and is a member of the Community Youth Council. Other activities include being an active member of Third City Christian Church.
Wiemers is the daughter of Kenneth and Candi Wiemers and is endorsed by the Academies of Grand Island Senior High. She will be a member of the National Honor Society with the class of 2022 and has academically lettered. She is involved in Ultimate Image varsity show choir, Chamber Singers, district music participant, GISH musicals and student-directed one-act plays.
She has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference and is involved with the Youth Leadership Tomorrow, Youth Philanthropy Board and is the vice president of Key Club. She is an active member of Grand Island Evangelical Free Church and will attend her third mission trip to the Rosebud Reservation this summer.
Area students receive NPW High School Communications Contest awards
Several area students were among the award winners in the Nebraska Press Women 2021 High School Communications Contest for students in the areas of writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook.
Central Nebraska award winners include:
Columns or Blogs — first place, Koby Bales and Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic; second place, Payton Gangwish, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Graphics/Photo Illustration — first and third places, Dante Boelhower, Adams Central (Hastings) Junior-Senior High School; honorable mention, Kyto Warner, Adams Central (Hastings) Junior-Senior High School.
Single-Page Layout — second place, Lauryn Scott, Adams Central (Hastings) Junior-Senior High School; third place, Hayden Price, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Yearbook Copywriting — honorable mention, Payton Gangwish, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Yearbook Layout — third place, Kajetan Hubl, Grand Island Central Catholic; honorable mention, Ayonya Birthi, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Scholarships
Kortney Hamer of Central City High School has received the $2,000 Better Business Bureau’s Scott Mecham Student of Integrity Award Scholarship. Hamer is among 12 graduating high school seniors selected as having demonstrated exceptional community service, integrity and leadership. The award was created to encourage and recognize ethics and integrity among young people. She plans to attend Grand Canyon University at Phoenix. She plans to major in business administration, minoring in accounting or finance.
Blake Frink, son of Jason and Shannon Frink of Hastings, and Wyatt Reese, son of Ronnie and Kim Reese of Pleasanton, have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by Aurora Cooperative. Camden Humphrey, son of Jason Humphrey and Sarah Greer of Giltner, has been awarded a $500 scholarship.
Blaine Bonifas of Aurora, Ellen Wanek of Aurora and Gage Groeteke of Primrose are among the winners of $2,000 2021 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarships presented by the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. They all plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bonifas will major in agronomy. Wanek will major in pre-veterinary. Groeteke will major in political science.