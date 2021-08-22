 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Notes: Students named to Smith’s Youth Advisory Council
0 comments

Youth Notes: Students named to Smith’s Youth Advisory Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska’s 3rd District congressman, has named Bowdie Fox, a Grand Island Central Catholic student, and Jeremy Hunter, an Aurora High School student, to his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

They were among a group of 16 high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, who met for the council’s first meeting Aug. 10 in Gibbon.

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts