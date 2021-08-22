Youth Notes: Students named to Smith’s Youth Advisory Council

Rep. Adrian Smith, Nebraska’s 3rd District congressman, has named Bowdie Fox, a Grand Island Central Catholic student, and Jeremy Hunter, an Aurora High School student, to his Youth Advisory Council for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

They were among a group of 16 high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, who met for the council’s first meeting Aug. 10 in Gibbon.

Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year.