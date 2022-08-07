Youth Notes: Students participate in Central Honors Institute at Central Community College

COLUMBUS — Nearly 100 middle school students participated in the Central Honors Institute July 10-14 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have a high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected on the basis of their academic accomplishments, leadership skills and maturity as well as a recommendation from a teacher or counselor. In addition to attending classes, camp participants had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.

Listed by the school they’ll be attending this fall, Central Nebraska participants were:

AMHERST PUBLIC SCHOOL: Kaitlyn Meints of Amherst, daughter of Cody and Keith Meints.

BROKEN BOW MIDDLE SCHOOL: Caleb Sughayar of Broken Bow, son of Denise and Abdul Sughayar.

CENTRAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL: Landen Purvis of Marquette, son of Aaron and Jill Purvis.

GENOA – TWIN RIVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Brenden Boynton of Genoa, son of Gretchen and James Boynton; Rylon Brandenburger of Genoa, son of Millie Brandenburger; Annabelle Kleckner of Genoa, daughter of Brooke and Joe Kleckner; Karly Konwinski of Silver Creek, daughter of Tonia and Daniel Konwinski; Kade Lund of St. Edward, son of Amanda and Clint Lund; Tate Small of Genoa, son of Crysty and Jeff Small; Ryker Stenzel of Silver Creek, son of Megan and Marvin Stenzel; and Dejah Yosten of Monroe, daughter of Robyn and Terrence Yosten.

KEARNEY – HORIZON MIDDLE SCHOOL: Nova Reed of Kearney, daughter of Kristina and Mason Reed.

ORD PUBLIC SCHOOL: Tenley Ramm of Ord, daughter of Crystal Ramm and Ryan Broker.

OSCEOLA HIGH SCHOOL: Kolton Barr of Osceola, son of Victoria Barr and William Acamo; and Ashton Merry of Osceola, son of Tina and Jeff Merry.

POLK – HIGH PLAINS ELEMENTARY: Jacob Engler of Silver Creek, son of Sarah and Carl Engler.

RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Jordyn Larsen of Hazard, daughter of Melissa and Corey Larsen.

Grand Island Public Library announces teen art contest winners

The Grand Island Public Library has announced the winners of the its annual teen art contest as part of the summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities.”

First place was awarded to Emma Huggins for her entry “Nightmares.” Second place was awarded to Keira Dickinson for her entry “Mechanical Conundrum. Third place was awarded to Annalise Hauser for her entry “Spring Blossoms.”

The library is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; it is closed on Saturday and major holidays. For more information, call 308-385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org.