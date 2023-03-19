KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted the Nebraska National History Day Kearney District Contest on March 8 with 125 middle and high school students competing.

Students from Ainsworth, Arapahoe, Loup City, Loup County and McCook were part of the event – one of seven district contests across the state.

Based on this year’s theme – “Frontiers in History” – students developed individual or group projects in categories such as performance, website design, research paper, documentary film and poster exhibit. Those projects were judged by UNK faculty and other experts.

The top two or three entries in each category at the district event advance to the state competition scheduled for April 1 at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. The first- and second-place entries in each category at the state competition are then invited to participate in the National History Day contest June 11-15 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Established in 1985, Nebraska National History Day is a nonprofit educational program that encourages middle and high school students to conduct original research on historical topics. It’s affiliated with the National History Day contest, which started in 1974.

Junior Division (middle schoolers) from Loup City include:

Group Exhibit: Conrad Kaminski and Gavin Schriner, “Louisiana Purchase,” first place.

Group Documentary: Jenna Heil, Emily Peters and Morgan Rademacher, “Jackie Robinson,” first.

Group Website: Grace Augustyn and Kaily Kurtzhalsa, “Indian Boarding School,” first; and Eli Jaixen and Taylor Obermiller, “Riding the Underground Railroad,” second.

Senior Division (high schoolers) from Loup City and Loup County include:

Individual Exhibit: Alexandra Vega of Loup County, “Margaret Sanger,” second; and Jacob Jones of Loup City, “Sputnik,” third.

Group Exhibit: Danica Heil, Jessica Steib and Mallory Tuma of Loup City, “Clara Barton: Crossing Frontiers,” first; Reagan Larrabee, Emilio Pano and Breanna Whelan of Loup City, “Martin Couney,” second; and Hector Estrada, Garrett Keith, Elissa Kipp and Michael Starr of Loup County, “The Pony Express,” third.

Individual Documentary: Allison Lone Elk of Loup City, “How Pathbreaking Native Doctor Susan La Flesche Picotte Crossed Frontiers,” first.

Group Documentary: Samantha Augustyn, Tatum Kapustka and Landri Loos of Loup City, “The Dark Lady of DNA,” first; Korbyn Oseka and Elijah Solis of Loup City, “Wounded Knee Massacre,” second; and Nicole Chilewski and Aleia Friesen of Loup City, “Evelyn Sharp,” third.

Individual Website: Jaymeson Gappa of Loup City, “World War II POW Camps,” first; and Paige Stanczyk of Loup City, “All America Girls Professional Baseball League,” third.

Group Website: Eva Jaixen and Olivia Fitzgerald of Loup City, “Striking a Change: Match Girls Strike of 1888,” first; and Riley Obermiller, Christian Sherman and Natalie Wardyn of Loup City, “Wernher von Braun,” second.

Research Paper: Claira Morgan of Loup County, “The Goodnight Loving Trail,” first; Everett Funk of Loup County, “History and Importance of Bullet Cartridges,” second; and Arden Waters of Loup County, “Louis Armstrong, third.

Area youth among Nebraska Young Artist Award winners

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 26th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater, and film and emerging media arts.

Fifty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners and will be invited to a day of activities on campus April 5.

Among the winner are Raima Kreifels of Bradshaw, York High School, theater; and Hayden Lavaley of Osceola, visual arts

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 93 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.